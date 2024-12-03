Pegatron Partners with Zettabyte to Revolutionize AI Data Centers

TAIPEI, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zettabyte, the world's leading AI data center software maker and builder, announced today a significant strategic partnership with Pegatron Corporation ("Pegatron"), a globally recognized Electronics and Manufacturing Service (EMS+) provider. This partnership underscores Pegatron and Zettabyte's commitment to advancing cutting-edge technologies and expanding its AI data center footprint globally.

At the core of Zettabyte's innovation is Zware, a groundbreaking AI data center management software solution that dramatically reduces electricity consumption while increasing AI computing output. By optimizing GPU efficiency, Zware delivers unparalleled performance and sustainability, enabling enterprises to achieve more with less energy.

"This partnership with Pegatron is a pivotal milestone in our mission to redefine AI infrastructure," said Kenneth Tai, Chairman of Zettabyte. "With Pegatron's support, we are poised to scale our solutions faster and meet the growing demand for energy-efficient, high-performance AI computing."

"Working with Zettabyte aligns with our broader strategy to drive innovation in the AI and technology ecosystems. Our partnership with Zettabyte reflects our shared vision of building sustainable and scalable AI solutions," said James Shue, the CTO of Pegatron. "We are glad that Zware's potential seeks to significantly reduce electricity consumption while boosting AI computing output. We believe Zware will greatly enhance our new AI server offerings in the market."

The partnership highlights Zettabyte's leadership in the AI data center space and its ability to deliver transformative technologies to enterprises worldwide.

About Zettabyte

ZETTABYTE is the global leader in AI data center software and hardware deployment, delivering cutting-edge solutions that optimize GPU efficiency and revolutionize the performance of AI applications. Its flagship software, Zware, is setting a new standard for sustainable and efficient AI computing.

About Pegatron

PEGATRON Corporation (hereafter referred to as "PEGATRON") was founded on January 1, 2008. With abundant product development experience and vertically integrated manufacturing, Pegatron is committed to providing clients with innovative design, systematic production and manufacturing service to comprehensively and efficiently satisfy all our customers' needs. Drawing on accumulated experience in server design and manufacturing, Pegatron now focuses on developing a variety of state-of-the-art servers that meet the requirements of present and future Cloud Service Providers' data centers, as well as enterprise-grade data centers.

SOURCE Zettabyte