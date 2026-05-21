Pharos Network Partners with Licensed Payments Provider KUN to Tokenize Supply Chain Credit and Enable Real Cross-Border Payments On-Chain

HONG KONG, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharos Network, a Layer-1 blockchain purpose-built for real-world financial applications, today announced a strategic partnership with KUN, a licensed enterprise digital payments specialist operating across Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.

The collaboration aims to tokenize supply chain credit assets (such as trade invoices and receivables) and build efficient onchain cross-border payment rails, addressing one of the biggest frictions in global trade finance.

The Problem

Businesses worldwide; particularly SMEs in emerging markets; face severe working capital constraints. Suppliers often wait 30–90 days to get paid after delivering goods, tying up capital and limiting growth. Traditional financing is slow, expensive, and fragmented, while existing blockchain solutions have largely focused on tokenization without solving real distribution and settlement challenges.

The Solution

By combining Pharos' institutional-grade Layer-1 blockchain with KUN's licensed global payment infrastructure, the partnership will enable businesses to tokenize supply chain credit assets and settle payments on-chain in a compliant and efficient manner. This creates faster liquidity for suppliers, better financing options, and programmable cross-border payment rails for real commercial activity.

The two parties will initially focus on:

Tokenization of supply chain credit assets to unlock liquidity

Native onchain settlement of digital assets to reduce cross-chain friction

Development of crypto-backed virtual card solutions

Expansion of compliant payment and settlement rails for commodities trading, B2B e-commerce, and service trade

Wish Wu, Co-Founder & CEO of Pharos Network, commented:

"KUN has built a trusted, globally licensed payment network serving enterprises across emerging markets. Their expertise in cross-border digital payments perfectly complements our mission to build an inclusive settlement layer for real-world finance. Together, we will bring supply chain assets and cross-border flows onchain in a way that is both compliant and globally accessible."

"Settlement certainty is the final mile of RealFi," said Dr. Louis Liu, Founder & Group CEO of KUN. "By bridging our compliant financial rails with Pharos' high-performance architecture, we facilitate the seamless conversion of on-chain assets into tangible liquidity. We also look forward to exploring how AI-driven orchestration can further optimize these global commercial flows."

Pharos Mainnet has been live since April 2026, with over 50 dApps already active from day one. The partnership with KUN further strengthens Pharos' position as infrastructure for RealFi by connecting licensed payment systems with onchain financial markets.

About Pharos Network

Pharos Network is a Layer-1 blockchain purpose-built for real-world financial applications. It features modular architecture, deep parallel execution across EVM and WASM environments, and built-in compliance capabilities. Pharos is developed by engineers from Ant Group and backed by Hack VC, Faction VC, and other global investors.

About KUN

KUN is an innovative financial infrastructure company centered on digital payments and embedded finance. Built on a globally distributed licensing framework and a robust compliance and risk-management system, KUN connects Asia with high-growth emerging markets across Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Positioned as a trusted vertical digital payments platform for real economies, the company operates across four core pillars—Cross-Border Digital Payments, On-Chain Finance, Card Issuing, and AI Agentic Payments. By integrating artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies, KUN delivers secure, compliant, and efficient one-stop payment and transaction services for enterprise clients across industries including Bulk Commodity, General Trade, B2B E-Commerce, Service Trade, Web3 Ecosystems and AI Applications.

Through this integrated infrastructure, KUN serves as a growth engine enabling enterprises to expand globally with speed, trust, and financial connectivity.

Learn more about KUN → www.kun.global

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE KUN