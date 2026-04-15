KUN Unveils "1-1-4-6" AI Agentic Strategy at Money20/20 Asia

BANGKOK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the prestigious Money20/20 Asia held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), KUN officially announced a milestone brand evolution, establishing its new global position as "The Trusted Vertical Digital Payments Platform for Real Economy".

This transformation marks a fundamental shift beyond visual identity, representing an evolution of underlying logic centered on "Commercial Efficiency Reconstruction" at a critical juncture of business paradigm shifts in 2026. By integrating deep industry Know-How with AI-powered full-stack product capabilities, KUN is dedicated to delivering deterministic transaction security and efficiency for global enterprises navigating an uncertain trade environment.

Unlocking Global Asset Velocity via an Intelligent Foundation

KUN's newly unveiled "1-1-4-6" Strategy" is anchored by one entrance, one network, four drivers, and six scenarios:

KUN Space™ (The Entrance): As a one-stop digital payments and financial services platform, the upgraded Space™ achieves deep connectivity across all-scenario assets. Powered by AI-driven 24/7 support and risk-management systems, it offers an "out-of-the-box" seamless interactive experience.

KUN Nexus™ (The Network): Functioning as the "intelligent neural center," this AI-orchestrated global liquidity network bridges the infrastructure gaps between Web2 and Web3. Through intelligent routing, it ensures friction-less value exchange across diverse regulatory frameworks.

4 Product Engines & 6 Vertical Scenarios: Driven by KUN | Pay (Global Payments), KUN | Cards (Card Issuance), KUN | Money (On-Chain Finance), and KUN | Agent (AI Agentic Payment), KUN empowers liquidity flows across six vertical industries: Bulk Commodity, General Trade, B2B Cross-border E-commerce, Service Trade, Web3 Ecosystems, and AI Applications.

From Infrastructure to Application-Driven Intelligent Engine

At Booth 1013 (QSNCC), KUN showcased its ability to transform complex cross-border settlement logic into intuitive, controlled intelligent interactions. Beyond the exhibition, Dr. Louis Liu, Founder & Group CEO of KUN, was invited to an official panel on April 22nd titled "Bridging TradFi and DeFi for Inclusive Cross-Border Finance," where he joined global industry leaders to explore inclusive financial practices driven by infrastructure convergence.

On the same evening, KUN hosted an exclusive Strategy Launch & Cocktail Reception, officially unveiling its AI Agentic Strategy. By presenting the "KUN's Evolution Blueprint" for global growth in the real economy, KUN reaffirmed its commitment to serving as a high-velocity engine for global enterprise expansion.

"Seamless Network, Borderless Payments", KUN remains steadfast in its vision, continually providing secure, compliant, and efficient one-stop cross-border solutions for enterprises worldwide.

About KUN

KUN is an innovative financial infrastructure company centered on digital payments and embedded finance. Built on a globally distributed licensing framework and a robust compliance and risk-management system, KUN connects Asia with high-growth emerging markets across Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Positioned as a trusted vertical digital payments platform for real economies, the company operates across four core pillars—Cross-Border Digital Payments, On-Chain Finance, Card Issuing, and AI Agentic Payments. By integrating artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies, KUN delivers secure, compliant, and efficient one-stop payment and transaction services for enterprise clients across industries including commodity trade, B2B cross-border e-commerce, service trade, Web3 ecosystems, and AI applications.

Through this integrated infrastructure, KUN serves as a growth engine enabling enterprises to expand globally with speed, trust, and financial connectivity.

Learn more about KUN → www.kun.global

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE KUN