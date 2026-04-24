KUN Unveils AI Intelligent Strategy at Money20/20 Asia: Reconstructing Global Commercial Efficiency with "1-1-4-6" Layout

BANGKOK, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the prestigious Money20/20 Asia held at QSNCC, KUN showcased its upgraded brand identity and launched the "1-1-4-6" Intelligent Strategic Blueprint. This milestone marks KUN's comprehensive transition toward a globalized, full-stack, and intelligent ecosystem.

Dr. Louis Liu, Founder & Group CEO of KUN, stated at the launch: "While the convergence of Web2 and Web3 defines the current era, we believe the embedded ecosystem synergy of AI and Web3 is the inevitable future of commerce. Our evolution is an intelligent reconstruction of commercial efficiency. By leveraging decades of vertical payment expertise, we provide enterprise clients with full-stack, end-to-end payment and financial solutions. Through digital orchestration and operations, we deliver secure, compliant, and high-velocity transaction safeguards to empower global business growth."

Money20/20 Roundtable: Compliance as the "Scaling Layer" for Institutional Adoption

At the "Bridging TradFi and DeFi" roundtable, Dr. Liu shared three key insights on the future of cross-border finance:

Asia as the Hub for Real-World Stablecoin Settlement: Asia has emerged as a critical hub for cross-border trade flows and stablecoin settlement, connecting high-growth emerging markets. Currently, 60% of the world's on-chain stablecoin trade volume is centered in Asia, making it a primary corridor for capital flows between Asia, LATAM, Africa, and the Middle East.

Compliance as the "Scaling Layer": The bottleneck for scaling digital payments is not technology or licensing, but the ability to embed jurisdictional compliance frameworks into business logic. Integrating AML and risk controls directly into the payment flow is the prerequisite for the explosion of global institutional applications.

Accelerating AI and Web3 Ecosystem Convergence: As AI agents increasingly enter commercial decision-making, payments are shifting from human-controlled to autonomous. Blockchain and stablecoins will serve as the default infrastructure for Agent-to-Agent (A2A) transactions.

Exhibition Interaction: From Platform Governance to Vertical Efficiency

At the main exhibition area, KUN demonstrated its dual-brand synergy through a new visual identity:

KUN: Positioned as the Trusted Vertical Digital Payments Platform for Real Economy, providing one-stop digital payments and scenario-based on-chain financial solutions.

YeeZ: A KUN Group brand specializing in 2B2C Global Corporate Card Issuance for global enterprises.

The "1-1-4-6" Strategic Blueprint: Driving Global Growth

KUN decoded its "1-1-4-6" strategy—an AI-powered blueprint designed for seamless asset mobility. The ecosystem integrates KUN Space™ (the digital payments & financial services platform) with KUN Nexus™ (the AI-orchestrated liquidity network). Driven by four core engines—KUN | Pay, KUN | Cards, KUN | Money, and KUN | Agent—the strategy empowers liquidity for six vertical sectors: Bulk Commodity, General Trade, B2B Cross-border E-Commerce, Service Trade, Web3 Ecosystems, and AI Applications.

Future Vision: The Era of "Driverless" Intelligent Payments

The launch highlighted KUN | Agent as the pioneer of the "driverless" era of intelligent global payments.

KUNClaw.AI: Orchestrates autonomous financial workflows to drive intelligent cost reduction and efficiency.

AI Agent Wallet: Features programmable KYC and authorization fences to ensure secure, compliant execution where "decision is payment".

Seamless Network, Borderless Payments.

KUN remains dedicated to serving as the engine for the real economy, providing secure, compliant, and efficient one-stop cross-border payment solutions in an uncertain global environment.

About KUN

KUN is an innovative financial infrastructure company centered on digital payments and embedded finance. Built on a globally distributed licensing framework and a robust compliance and risk-management system, KUN connects Asia with high-growth emerging markets across Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Positioned as a trusted vertical digital payments platform for real economies, the company operates across four core pillars—Cross-Border Digital Payments, On-Chain Finance, Card Issuing, and AI Agentic Payments. By integrating artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies, KUN delivers secure, compliant, and efficient one-stop payment and transaction services for enterprise clients across industries including commodity trade, B2B cross-border e-commerce, service trade, Web3 ecosystems, and AI applications.

Through this integrated infrastructure, KUN serves as a growth engine enabling enterprises to expand globally with speed, trust, and financial connectivity.

Learn more about KUN → www.kun.global

Contact: KUN: [email protected]

SOURCE KUN