PhotonPay Expands Global Checkout with Apple Pay and Google Pay Integration

HONG KONG, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PhotonPay, the next-generation financial operating system, today announced that its Global Checkout solution now supports Apple Pay and Google Pay, enabling one-touch payments across major markets without additional development.

The integration is available immediately through PhotonPay's embedded checkout, giving merchants instant access to digital wallet payments alongside Visa, Mastercard, JCB, and a growing suite of local payment methods worldwide.

The Wallet-First World Is Here

The timing reflects a structural shift already underway. According to Worldpay's 2026 Global Payments Report, digital wallets now account for 56% of global e-commerce transactions and 33% of point-of-sale volume — a combined $13.8 trillion in transaction value, cementing their status as the world's leading payment method.

Apple Pay and Google Pay sit at the center of that momentum, commanding a combined 30–35% market share across North America and Europe. The reason for their dominance is straightforward: biometric authentication replaces form fields. A fingerprint or face scan replaces a card number, billing address, and expiry date.

Less Friction, More Revenue

PhotonPay's Global Checkout is built around a single principle: every unnecessary step between intent and purchase is a lost sale. With Apple Pay and Google Pay now embedded as primary checkout options, merchants benefit from:

Higher conversion rates: Compressing multi-step checkout into a single biometric tap recovers high-intent orders that traditional forms lose at the finish line.

Mobile-native commerce: Fully responsive across desktop, mobile, and any other terminal, the checkout meets consumers wherever they are in their journey.

Smarter payment processing: Machine learning optimisation — including ISO alterations, smart MCC routing, and automatic retries — maximises authorisation rates and keeps processing costs down.

Multi-currency settlement: Settle in the same currencies customers pay in, with no unnecessary FX conversions and fees.

Why PhotonPay

Apple Pay and Google Pay are the latest additions to the financial OS designed for global scale. PhotonPay's Global Checkout also supports major stablecoins like USDT and USDC, giving merchants a single checkout layer that accepts both fiat and digital assets, settles automatically, and adapts to new payment methods without pushing new code.

Beyond the checkout layer, PhotonPay brings capabilities that matter to global operators:

Market coverage: Active in Hong Kong, Europe, North America, and Southeast Asia, with local licences and acquiring relationships that accelerate time-to-payment in each market.

Vertical-specific solutions: Tailored for global e-commerce (conversion-focused), gaming and digital entertainment (multi-currency settlement speed), and platform businesses (split payments and fund aggregation).

Compliance and risk infrastructure: Over 20 payment and financial licences globally, backed by a real-time intelligent risk engine that keeps every transaction compliant, transparent, and fully traceable.

Local market expertise: Regulatory knowledge, payment behaviour insights, and commercial context built through hands-on experience in each region.

This launch is one move in a longer game. As digital wallet adoption continues to accelerate and consumer expectations evolve, PhotonPay will continue expanding its local payment coverage. Seamless payment isn't just a checkout feature, it's the foundation of global commerce.

About PhotonPay

PhotonPay is a stablecoin-powered financial operating system built for global infrastructure. Designed for modern enterprises, PhotonPay enables businesses to send, receive, convert, and settle funds across both fiat and stablecoin rails through a single, compliance-first integration, spanning 200+ countries and territories.

For more information, visit [www.photonpay.com].

SOURCE PhotonPay