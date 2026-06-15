PhotonPay Recognized as Global FinTech Trailblazer with Dual Prestigious Service Awards

PhotonPay has earned dual industry honors from EqualOcean and Jiemian Cailian Intelligence Institute for its next-generation financial operating system powered by stablecoin.

HONG KONG, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PhotonPay today announced its recognition as "EqualOcean 2026 GoGlobal FinTech Service Enablers Top 10", and its selection as "New-Quality Service Provider of the Year" by Jiemian Cailian Intelligence Institute. Conferred during major industry summits in Shanghai, these dual honors underscore PhotonPay's pivotal role in accelerating the next generation of global commerce and systemic economic enablement.

PhotonPay won EqualOcean 2026 GoGlobal FinTech Service Enablers Top 10 PhotonPay was selected as "New-Quality Service Provider of the Year" by Jiemian Cailian Intelligence Institute

The selections were finalized through exhaustive, multi-month evaluation frameworks — incorporating the data-and-expert review of Jiemian Cailian Intelligence Institute, alongside EqualOcean's rigorous screening of over 500 international applicants. By assessing candidates on deep structural capability, regulatory adaptability, and systemic empowerment, these evaluations validate PhotonPay's position as a foundational layer of global financial orchestration.

Globalization has evolved. Instead of just shipping goods via linear supply chains, businesses now operate complex, multi-market ecosystems. Navigating fragmented regional regulations and shifting trade patterns introduces significant operational friction. To scale effectively, enterprises require global financial networks that are resilient, compliant, and deeply integrated.

PhotonPay delivers this agility through a unified financial operating system powered by stablecoins, which has served over 200,000 enterprises globally. Whether managing digital ads spend, global logistics payout, e-commerce collection, or global payroll, businesses use PhotonPay to consolidate fragmented capital workflows. By combining traditional clearing networks with emerging stablecoin rails, the platform reduces conventional banking friction, mitigating FX volatility and accelerating fund velocity.

Underpinning this operational efficiency is a robust global compliance architecture, fortified by over 15 critical financial and payment licenses across key jurisdictions. PhotonPay leverages AI to automate risk management. By acting as an intelligent layer over the core infrastructure, these AI tools scan shifting local regulatory matrices, handle high-frequency AML/CFT screening, and detect fraud in real time — allowing businesses to transact globally with confidence and security.

"Global commerce thrives when financial friction disappears," said Lewison Chen, Founder and CEO of PhotonPay. "We don't view payments as isolated transactions, but as the essential infrastructure that drives business scale. This recognition reinforces our commitment to building an intelligent financial operating platform that helps enterprises navigate global markets with agility."

Moving forward, PhotonPay will continue deepening its global compliance network and scaling its digital financial infrastructure. By bridging TradFi with emerging technologies like stablecoins and agentic commerce, the company aims to simplify international liquidity and empower more businesses to achieve borderless growth.

About PhotonPay

PhotonPay is a stablecoin-powered financial operating system built for the stablecoin era. Designed for modern enterprises, PhotonPay enables businesses to send, receive, convert, and settle funds across both fiat and stablecoin rails through a single, compliance-first integration, spanning 200+ countries and territories.

For more information, visit [www.photonpay.com].

SOURCE PhotonPay