PhotonPay Officially Opens São Paulo Office, Accelerating Strategic Expansion into Latin America

New Brazil operations base marks the company's first local foothold in Latin America, extending a global financial infrastructure spanning 16 key markets

SÃO PAULO, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PhotonPay, next-generation financial operating system powered by stablecoin, today announced the official opening of its São Paulo office -the company's first local operations base in Latin America. The launch follows the company's earlier market entries in Hong Kong, Dubai, and other key global hubs, and marks a significant step in PhotonPay's deepening commitment to the region.

Brazil: A Strategic Window into the Region's Payment Revolution

Brazil is Latin America's largest economy, ranking 10th globally by GDP at $2.19 trillion, with a population of over 212 million people and one of the world's fastest-growing digital economies.¹ The country's Pix instant payment network has become a global benchmark for payment modernization: in 2024 alone, Pix processed approximately 64 billion transactions -a 53% year-over-year increase -with transaction value reaching $4.6 trillion.² By May 2025, Pix had accumulated over 175 million registered users, representing 93% of Brazil's adult population, with 62% of users citing it as their primary payment method.³

Yet despite this domestic sophistication, Brazilian and Latin American businesses continue to face structural friction when expanding globally. Legacy cross-border infrastructure -characterized by multi-layered correspondent banking, opaque FX pricing, and multi-day settlement cycles -creates a widening gap between the speed of local digital commerce and the reality of international fund movement.

This structural disconnect signals a generational inflection point. Traditional payment systems built on intermediary float models are increasingly misaligned with the pace of modern digital trade. PhotonPay believes the only solution is a new class of payment operating system built around a single core principle: liquidity velocity.

A Dual-Rail Platform Built for Latin America's Complexity

PhotonPay's arrival in Brazil is built on a differentiated infrastructure thesis. While most cross-border payment providers operate on a single fiat rail, PhotonPay deploys a Dual-Rail architecture -seamlessly combining local fiat clearing networks such as Pix with on-chain stablecoin liquidity (USDC/USDT) within a single, compliance-first platform.

Through the Photon Wallet, enterprises operating in Brazil and across Latin America can hold, send, receive, and convert both fiat and Tier-1 stablecoins in a single unified environment -eliminating the fragmentation between traditional banking accounts and crypto wallets. The wallet supports 30+ major currencies alongside USDC and USDT, and connects to over 10 local clearing networks globally including ACH, SEPA, Faster Payments, and now Pix.

Fiat-to-Stablecoin Conversion: Execute near-instant swaps between BRL and major stablecoins (USDC/USDT) and 17+ fiat currencies, with transparent market-benchmarked pricing and no hidden spreads -enabling treasury teams to actively manage currency exposure and unlock liquidity across both rails.

Stablecoin-Powered Payouts: Route international disbursements via stablecoin rails for supplier settlements, payroll, and B2B transfers -bypassing legacy SWIFT delays and correspondent banking markups for recipients across 230+ countries. Stablecoin payment volumes surpassed $10 trillion annually in 2025, driven not by speculation but by commercial-grade utility including payroll, marketplace settlement, and supply chain payments.⁴

AI-Native Risk & Compliance Engine: Institutional-grade AML/CFT monitoring, advanced on-chain analytics, and address screening are embedded into every transaction -across both fiat and stablecoin flows -ensuring compliance with evolving global regulatory standards.

"The digital momentum across Latin America is extraordinary -but behind the headline growth, the complexity of local compliance and cross-border fund movement remains a genuine barrier to expansion. We established our São Paulo office precisely to remove that friction. World-class financial infrastructure cannot be delivered through code alone; it requires a physical commercial presence embedded in the local business fabric. Our goal is straightforward: absorb the hardest layers of payment and compliance complexity so that global businesses can focus on just one thing -growing in Latin America."

Joey, Vice President of Business, PhotonPay

Building the Financial OS for the Stablecoin Era

PhotonPay operates across 16 core global markets with nearly 20 financial licenses worldwide, serving more than 200,000 businesses. But the company's defining bet is structural, not geographic: that the global financial system is undergoing a generational shift from float-dependent, intermediary-heavy settlement toward high-velocity, stablecoin-native liquidity -and that the businesses best positioned to win in emerging markets will be those with infrastructure built for that transition, not retrofitted to it.

That is the logic behind the Photon Wallet and PhotonPay's Dual-Rail architecture: not merely connecting more local payment rails, but building a unified operating layer where fiat and stablecoins move with equal fluency -and where businesses never have to choose between the familiarity of local clearing and the velocity of on-chain settlement.

The São Paulo office is the latest node in that architecture. As PhotonPay deepens its presence across Latin America and other high-growth emerging markets, its mission remains constant: eliminate the structural friction that slows global commerce, and give every business -wherever it operates -access to the liquidity speed the stablecoin era makes possible.

About PhotonPay

PhotonPay is a stablecoin-powered financial operating system built for global infrastructure. Designed for modern enterprises, PhotonPay enables businesses to send, receive, convert, and settle funds across both fiat and stablecoin rails through a single, compliance-first integration, spanning 200+ countries and territories.

For more information, visit [www.photonpay.com].

NOTES & SOURCES

¹ World Bank / Georank.org: Brazil GDP $2.19 trillion (2024), ranked 10th globally; population 212.7 million (Data Commons, 2025). ² Matera Research / Central Bank of Brazil via Matera 'Pix by the Numbers' Q4 2024 report; PaymentsJournal (Feb 2025): ~64 billion Pix transactions in 2024, +53% YoY; $4.6 trillion total transaction value. ³ Wikipedia / Central Bank of Brazil (May 2025): Pix has over 175 million registered users; 93% of Brazilian adult population have used Pix; 62% use it as their most frequent payment method. ⁴ Artemis Analytics 2025 Annual On-chain Report; Chainalysis 'The New Rails: How Digital Assets Are Reshaping Finance' (2026): stablecoin payment volumes exceeded $10 trillion annually in 2025, driven by cross-border payroll, marketplace settlements, and B2B supply chain payments.



Disclaimer

This material is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, regulatory, tax, accounting, or investment advice, nor an offer or solicitation for any product or service. The availability, features, and regulatory treatment of PhotonPay's products and services may vary depending on the user's location, business model, and the laws and regulations that apply. Any descriptions of functionality, performance, efficiency, cost savings, or compliance support (including, without limitation, references to "real‑time", "24/7", "high‑efficiency", or "compliant" solutions) are aspirational or forward‑looking in nature. Actual outcomes may differ due to market conditions, technological constraints, and regulatory developments, and PhotonPay makes no express or implied representation, warranty, or guarantee as to the achievement of any particular result.

SOURCE PhotonPay