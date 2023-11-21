Phyathai and Paolo Hospital Group Recognized for Corporate Excellence at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2023 Thailand

SINGAPORE, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phyathai and Paolo Hospital Group (Phyathai and Paolo) was honored with the Corporate Excellence Award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2023 Thailand for its outstanding commitment to excellence throughout its 50 years of business. As a well-established private hospital group incorporating 11 hospitals in the country, Phyathai and Paolo integrates renowned modern medical equipment and advanced technology in diversified treatment centers, providing 24-hour service with a professionally skilled medical workforce and a team of specialists in all fields of expertise.

Phyathai and Paolo has over 3,000 physicians and consultants and 10,000 full-time and part-time employees. The hospital advocates for a hospitable and friendly environment where the workforce thrives. As part of the hospital's CSR activities, it encourages employees and volunteers to play a vital role in social development. The hospital runs the "Healthy Together Model" project by using the "Let's Get Healthy (LGH)" assessment form that has been researched by the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) and BDMS. Taking care of employees physically and mentally includes improving work worth and living welfare. Thus, there is a high employee engagement rate in the organization for which the company was conferred various Employer and HR awards.

Moreover, there is a culture of learning and sharing knowledge in the organization in both clinical and non-clinical sectors. Expertise is conveyed between affiliated hospitals and further developed to create futuristic innovations that contribute value to the organization and society. In addition, employees have developed their competencies to improve the superb quality of service by adhering to a customer-centric mindset. As a result, Phyathai and Paolo has received numerous awards and recognitions.

Phyathai and Paolo is a healthcare enterprise that focuses on employees' professional knowledge to ensure the overall safety and well-being of its patients. To enhance its leadership as a digital health provider that offers telemedicine services, mobile applications, and health e-commerce; the hospital focuses on continuously cultivating talents by providing state-of-the-art learning channels such as the CILA Academy. Employees can learn online at their convenience. Its content includes clinical and self-management courses on how to deal with the fast-paced world, on top of providing employees with channels to impart learning knowledge to colleagues in preparation to collaborate and create synergy (Knowledge Management: KM).

At the cutting edge of technological development, the hospital has an organizational structure that aligns with the mission and direction such as the Phyathai and Paolo Innovation Lab (PIL) that promotes and drives innovation in both clinical and non-clinical aspects with the support of the CPRIA (Center of Private Research and Innovation Accelerator) team with proficiency in R&D. A Business Intelligent (BI) team was set up to analyze and manage futuristic data that will be beneficial in designing and developing products and services that meet the needs of customers. Furthermore, the "BLESS Project" aims to use Information Technology (IT) to increase operation efficiency and work productivity.

As an addition to what precedes, the hospital has a leadership pipeline that selects employees with outstanding performance to join the Succession Planning and Talent Grooming Program; it consists of employees who were individually developed and led toward readiness for advancement in higher roles. It was instigated to prepare commendable employees and manage the risk of workforce shortage while holding vital positions in the future.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplift the economic status of people across Asia, and ensure a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/ regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia .

