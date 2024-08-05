Pioneering Green Initiatives: CPC Corporation, Taiwan seizes Three Awards at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2024

SINGAPORE, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2024 is pleased to honor CPC Corporation, Taiwan with the Circular Economy Leadership, Green Leadership, and Corporate Sustainability Reporting Awards. Presented by leading regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the AREA is the most reputable award recognition program recognizing organizational efforts in creating a culture of compassion, integrity and being socially responsible corporate citizens.

CPC Corporation, Taiwan's achievements for these three awards are based on the CSR projects implemented at the company's Hsinchu and Taichung Oil Supply Centers, which have been identified as polluted by the Environmental Protection Bureau. Thus, the company decided to both clean up the pollution and invest in the ground-up transformation of these centers with remediation concepts and sustainability-centered policies.

The company's "The Green Renovation Of The Hsinchu Oil Supply Center Creates A Circular Economy Of Land And Resources" project began by utilizing the Green and Sustainable Remediation (GSR) approach. The Hsinchu Oil Supply Center employs the utilization of advanced cleaning and cutting techniques that prevent secondary pollution and facilitate efficient resource screening, including evaluating bioremediation effectiveness to shorten project timelines. The project combines soil removal, replacement, and on-site bioremediation methods whereas highly polluted soil is repurposed off-site for brick manufacturing. After demolition, the land will be used for the "Hsinchu Science Park X Innovation Industrial Park" project, achieving effective remediation goals through a balanced approach that takes into account social, environmental, and economic benefits.

Besides that, the company organized the CSR project titled "Green Remediation At Taichung Oil Supply Center: Safeguarding A Clean Land" which won the Green Leadership Award. The Taichung Oil Supply Center collaborated with Professor Cheng Shu-Fen from Chaoyang University of Technology on an industry-academia project focused on green remediation. The two entities conducted a pilot test of soil phytoremediation at the site, successfully completing the improvement of approximately 110 cubic meters of contaminated soil.

CPC Corporation, Taiwan also put great effort into its "CPC Innovates Green Procurement; Leading Sustainability Into The Future" CSR project, which has plans to transform from the company's traditional energy roots to high-value fuel materials. The company is committed to carbon reduction in all of its processes, combating climate change, and promoting a "High-value Petrochemical, Low-Carbon Emission, and Lean-Renewable Energy" zero-emission transformation strategy, with considerable achievements.

While pursuing commercial interests, CPC Corporation, Taiwan also strives to consider aspects of social justice, vulnerable groups, safety and health, community development, and environmental protection. These efforts are made in order to achieve the corporate vision of "dedication to becoming a diversified, innovative, and sustainable international energy company".

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA)

The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards program recognizes and honors Asian businesses for championing sustainable and responsible entrepreneurship in the categories of Green Leadership, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Social Empowerment, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership, Corporate Sustainability Reporting, and Responsible Business Leadership. For more information, visit https://enterpriseasia.org/area/.

SOURCE Enterprise Asia