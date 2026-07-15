Plug and Play Announces a Strategic Partnership with Thales to Support Global Expansion of Deep-Tech Startups through Trust My Tech Program

Plug and Play and Thales have entered a strategic partnership to accelerate the growth and international expansion of deep-tech startups through Thales' global Trust My Tech (TMT), global open innovation, and business acceleration program.

As part of the partnership, Plug and Play will implement its Innovation Framework within Thales—a structured approach designed to further catalyze and strengthen an organization's innovation. Complementing this approach, the partnership will identify and support frontier startups across artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, aerospace, digital identity, quantum technologies, sustainability, fintech, communications, regulatory technology, and other emerging technology sectors, connecting them with opportunities to collaborate with Thales.

Selected startups will have the opportunity to develop proofs-of-concept (POCs), pilot initiatives, and potential commercial collaborations with Thales' regional and global business units, enabling real-world validation of their technologies and creating pathways to international markets.

SINGAPORE, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play, a global innovation platform headquartered in Silicon Valley, has announced a strategic partnership with Thales, a global leader in advanced technologies across defense, aerospace, cyber and digital sectors.

Through this collaboration, Plug and Play will leverage its Innovation Framework to support Thales' Trust My Tech (TMT), a global open innovation and business acceleration program, by strengthening Thales' innovation capabilities, fostering collaboration across the innovation ecosystem, and connecting high-potential deep-tech startups with opportunities to collaborate with Thales' business units to support the development, validation, and international expansion of innovative technologies. TMT Singapore will serve as the first hub for implementing Plug and Play's Innovation Framework in the APAC region, acting as a launchpad for broader innovation efforts across Thales hubs globally.

Designed to help corporations navigate disruption and drive long-term growth, Plug and Play's innovation framework combines strategic planning, organizational capabilities, and startup collaboration to accelerate innovation and build lasting competitive advantage. The partnership will also focus on scouting and evaluating frontier technology startups from around the world across a broad range of sectors, including artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, communications, digital identity, aerospace and space, sustainability, fintech, regulatory technology, quantum technologies, and other emerging technology domains. Selected startups will gain access to opportunities for collaboration through the TMT program, where they can engage directly with Thales' experts and business leaders to explore innovation opportunities that address real-world industry challenges.

Startups will have the opportunity to develop proof-of-concept (POC) projects, pilot initiatives, and potential commercial collaborations that address real-world industry challenges. By facilitating these connections, the partnership aims to accelerate the adoption of emerging technologies while creating pathways for startups to expand internationally through collaboration with Thales.

"Trust My Tech enables Thales to identify, assess and deploy trusted external technologies faster, turning innovation opportunities into competitive advantage. Through our partnership with Plug and Play, we are further strengthening this capability by broadening our engagement with some of the world's most promising deep-tech startups and fostering collaboration across the global innovation ecosystem. Together, we look forward to working with pioneering startups to explore and co-develop trusted solutions that address real-world challenges and create meaningful impact across sectors including cybersecurity, aerospace, digital identity, artificial intelligence and beyond." – Marine Martinez, Trust My Tech Global Program Lead, Thales

"At Plug and Play, we believe that the most transformative innovations emerge when startups are given access to the right partners, markets, and opportunities. Our collaboration with Thales combines the strengths of a global technology leader with our worldwide innovation ecosystem to help startups accelerate their growth and commercialization journey. We are excited to connect pioneering deep-tech startups with opportunities to build, test, and scale solutions alongside Thales' business units across Asia and globally." - Jupe Tan, Managing Partner, APAC, Plug and Play

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies for the Defence, Aerospace, and Cyber & Digital sectors. Its portfolio of innovative products and services helps address several major challenges: sovereignty, security, sustainability and inclusion.

The Group allocates €4.5 billion per year in Research & Development in key areas, particularly for critical environments, such as Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Quantum and Cloud technologies.

Thales has more than 85,000 employees in 65 countries. In 2025, the Group generated sales of €22.1 billion.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 60+ locations across five continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi.

Our Asia Pacific headquarters was launched in Singapore in 2010 and we are now present in five cities in Southeast Asia with additional locations in China, Japan, Korea and India. We work closely with both the public and private sector with programs, innovation initiatives and startup investments across the region.

For more information, visit https://www.plugandplayapac.com

SOURCE Plug and Play