Plug and Play partners with the Nigerian Institution of Marine Engineers and Naval Architects to elevate Nigeria's maritime ecosystem

SINGAPORE, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play, the world's largest open innovation platform headquartered in Silicon Valley, announced a strategic partnership with the Nigerian Institution of Marine Engineers and Naval Architects (NIMENA) to accelerate the transformation of Nigeria's maritime sector into a globally competitive innovation hub.

The partnership will connect Nigeria's maritime ecosystem to global standards, networks, and capital by leveraging Plug and Play's international corporate partnerships, accelerator expertise, and cross-border innovation infrastructure.

At its core, the collaboration will launch a dedicated maritime & energy innovation platform focused on advancing engineering-led technologies across maritime, energy, supply chain, and logistics sectors. The initiative will involve the development of a startup pipeline between Nigeria and Singapore, widely regarded as one of the world's most advanced maritime & energy innovation ecosystems serving as a neutral and trusted testbed for technology validation.

Through this program, selected startups will receive:

Access to cutting-edge technologies and global industry insights

Structured mentorship from international maritime & energy innovation leaders

innovation leaders Pilot and proof-of-concept opportunities in a globally benchmarked ecosystem

Commercialization pathways into the Nigerian market

Business development and investor-readiness support

Opportunities for cross-border partnerships and market expansion

By ensuring that solutions being scaled into Nigeria have been validated in overseas markets the program minimizes adoption risks while accelerating technology transfer and investment flows into the Nigerian maritime & energy sector.

"Engineering-driven innovation is critical to solving some of the world's most complex challenges—from sustainable shipping to the decarbonization of marine operations," said Jupe Tan, Managing Partner, APAC, Plug and Play. "By partnering with NIMENA, we are creating a trusted bridge between global innovation ecosystems and Nigeria's maritime & energy sector, unlocking pathways for international collaboration and long-term competitiveness."

"This partnership marks a transformative step for Nigeria's energy and maritime innovation ecosystem," said Dr. Eferebo Sylvanus, National Chairman, NIMENA. "By aligning with global standards and connecting our local talent to international platforms, we are creating new opportunities for Nigerian innovators to scale their solutions beyond borders while strengthening our national capabilities."

Addressing Critical Ecosystem Gaps

1. Strengthening Ecosystem Alignment

To address fragmentation across government, academia, and industry stakeholders, Plug and Play has conducted a comprehensive ecosystem assessment. This data-driven evaluation examines capital access, talent pipelines, infrastructure readiness, and regulatory frameworks—culminating in a Strategic Ambition and Vertical Map for Nigeria's maritime sector.

2. Creating a Stronger Investment Pipeline

While sector-specific funding opportunities exist, structured validation and vetting mechanisms remain limited. Under this partnership, Plug and Play will curate high-potential stage agnostic startups directing capital toward scalable, innovation-driven ventures with strong technical and commercial viability.

3. Enabling Global Market Access

The partnership will provide stage-agnostic startups with exposure to large corporations, regulators, and investors. Successful technologies will transition into exploring scaling opportunities in Nigeria for commercialization, positioning Nigeria as a high-growth destination for innovation across Africa.

A Bridge Between Global Trust and Local Scale

More than an accelerator program, the Plug and Play–NIMENA partnership is designed as a long-term platform for trust-building, knowledge transfer, and ecosystem anchoring.

Singapore will serve as the gateway for technology validation and international credibility, while Nigeria will serve as the destination for scaling, commercialization, and impact. This dual-ecosystem model ensures that cutting-edge solutions are introduced with global benchmarks while enabling sustainable, locally anchored growth.

As international startups expand into Nigeria, they will establish local operations, drive knowledge transfer, build intellectual property, and create high-value employment opportunities. Over time, this approach will not only attract foreign innovators but also catalyze the rise of homegrown Nigerian startups capable of contributing solutions to the global maritime industry.

By combining NIMENA's technical leadership with Plug and Play's global innovation infrastructure, the partnership represents a decisive step toward positioning Nigeria as an innovation hub for Africa, and a leader for maritime, energy, and adjacent industries for the region, ultimately strengthening competitiveness, accelerating entrepreneurship and advancement of technologies in their market, and aligning the national ecosystem with global best practices.

For partnership and participation inquiries:

Industry stakeholders interested in partnering are invited to connect with the team. We are actively seeking corporate and institutional partners to collaborate on pilot projects, proof-of-concept initiatives, and ecosystem development efforts. Global startups developing solutions across maritime, energy, logistics, supply chain, and related sectors are also encouraged to reach out to be considered for participation in the program.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

About the partners:

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading global innovation platform connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Plug and Play operates in more than 60 locations across five continents, helping corporate partners and founders in every stage of the innovation journey — from education to execution. Plug and Play runs startup acceleration programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house venture capital platform that has invested in hundreds of successful companies, including Dropbox, PayPal, Honey, LendingClub, N26, and Rappi. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplayapac.com/

About the Nigerian Institution of Marine Engineers and Naval Architects (NIMENA)

The Nigerian Institution of Marine Engineers and Naval Architects (NIMENA) is a professional body consisting of Naval Architects, Marine Engineers, and allied professions. NIMENA is dedicated to strengthening professional standards, fostering technological innovation, promoting capacity, and sustainable development in Nigeria's maritime sector. The institution provides thought leadership, professional development opportunities, technical workshops, and industry events to support maritime engineering excellence and capacity building. For more information, visit https://nimena.org.ng/home.html

SOURCE Plug and Play