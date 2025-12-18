portmag Develops 'Spider Jack' to Reduce Charging Cables and E-Waste

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- portmag announced the development of its magnetic connector charger, Spider Jack, designed to minimize the use of multiple charging cables and reduce electronic waste.

By using Spider Jack, users no longer need different charging cables for each device, helping to prevent unnecessary resource consumption and lower cable failure rates—one of the major contributors to electronic waste.

The charger features a magnetic connection structure that minimizes wear on charging ports and helps prevent accidents caused by cables being pulled or bumped, which can lead to devices falling or becoming damaged. According to portmag, the technology can help prevent approximately 60% of damage to portable devices such as smartphones.

In addition, Spider Jack offers high compatibility across various devices by simply replacing the connector tip, enhancing user convenience. This modular design also reduces overall cable usage, contributing to environmental protection.

A portmag representative said, "This technology delivers value beyond that of a conventional charger, with a focus on both user safety and environmental sustainability. We will continue to develop products centered on eco-friendly technologies."

