PORTMAG Secures Patents in 25 Countries with Magnetic Connector Technology -- Leading the Next Generation of Charging Solutions

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean tech company PORTMAG Co., Ltd. is gaining global recognition for its proprietary magnetic connector technology.

Building on its core innovation, the company has completed patent registrations not only in Korea, the U.S., Japan, and China but also across 21 European Union countries, positioning itself as a key player in the global charging device market.

Founded in 2019, PORTMAG has steadily advanced its R&D efforts to introduce "Spider Jack," a charging device utilizing its magnetic connector system.

This technology addresses common problems in traditional charging — such as port wear, cable damage, and accidental device drops — while allowing users to charge multiple devices with a single cable by simply switching connectors.

The company has completed development of smartphone, mouse, and portable battery products and is preparing for commercial release.

Additionally, PORTMAG recently secured a patent for electric vehicle (EV) charging technology and is developing an EV charger based on that innovation.

A PORTMAG representative stated, "We plan to expand into home robot and EV charging markets using our patented technology. Our goal is to drive global innovation in charging infrastructure with homegrown Korean technology."

SOURCE PORTMAG