PORTMAG's "Spider Jack" Sells Out on Home&Shopping -- NS Home Shopping Broadcast Next

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean electronics developer PORTMAG Co., Ltd. has made a strong debut in the home shopping market with its self-developed magnetic connector charger, "Spider Jack."

Despite being scheduled in a late-night broadcast slot, the product achieved near sell-out results, proving strong consumer interest in the new charging technology.

During its first Home&Shopping broadcast, Spider Jack sold 490 units out of the 500-unit target in real time, closing with 371 confirmed sales after cancellations — a remarkable performance for a first-time appearance in the early morning slot.

Following this success, PORTMAG has secured an upcoming NS Home Shopping broadcast and plans to expand to additional TV sales channels.

The Spider Jack features a magnetic connector design that prevents device damage from repeated plugging or cable movement and enables multi-device charging with a single cable.

A PORTMAG spokesperson commented, "The home shopping debut allowed us to gauge real consumer feedback. The enthusiastic response motivates us to bring our technology-driven products to a broader audience."

PORTMAG aims to leverage its early retail success to boost brand visibility and expand its customer reach through diverse online and offline sales channels.

SOURCE PORTMAG