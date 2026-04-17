Power Empowers Smart Agriculture, Greenhouses Boost Harvest to Light Up Rural Revitalization Path

WUZHONG, China, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 15th, in the intelligent glass greenhouses of the Modern Agricultural Industrial Park in Hongsibu District, Wuzhong City, Ningxia, clusters of bright, plump cherry tomatoes hung heavily on the vines. Li Qi, person in charge of Shuifa Haohai (Wuzhong) Agricultural Development Co., Ltd., watched the thriving plants and repeatedly thanked the staff from State Grid Wuzhong Power Supply Company who came to conduct on-site power inspection: "Thanks to the proactive service of the power supply company, the transformer for the intelligent greenhouses has successfully completed seasonal re-commissioning. The equipment in the greenhouses operates stably 24/7, ensuring that the growth of tomatoes is not affected at all—our harvest is guaranteed!"

With a total area of 22,464 square meters, the intelligent glass greenhouses are equipped with the Dutch Knight fully automatic control system. Relying on big data technology to accurately regulate the growth environment, they realize automatic temperature adjustment, automatic water and fertilizer irrigation, and purified water supply, completely abandoning the traditional planting mode of "relying on the weather for harvest". Currently, it is a critical period for tomato growth. Equipment such as water curtain cooling, integrated water and fertilizer, and automatic watering in the greenhouses operates uninterruptedly 24 hours a day. Data such as temperature, humidity, and water and fertilizer dosage are monitored in real time and visualized, making the whole-process intelligent planting more precise and efficient.

The core support for intelligent planting is stable and reliable power supply. Due to the obvious seasonality of greenhouse production, the park's transformers need to go through frequent shutdown and re-commissioning procedures. The traditional process is cumbersome and time-consuming, which once restricted the production progress. After learning about the enterprise's power consumption pain points, State Grid Wuzhong Power Supply Company immediately launched a special agricultural power service mechanism. In response to the characteristics of intelligent greenhouses, such as large fluctuations in power load, high guarantee requirements, and frequent shutdown and re-commissioning, it set up an exclusive service team to conduct on-site investigations in the park to find out the greenhouse layout, power consumption scale, equipment configuration and other conditions, establish an exclusive power consumption account, accurately mark key information such as load peaks and equipment operation status, and tailor a power supply service plan.

In October 2025, upon receiving the application for transformer commissioning, the team members of the company conducted on-site surveys at the first time, quickly verified the power load, and completed the entire power transmission process in only one working day, efficiently matching the rhythm of greenhouse production and regaining valuable time for intelligent planting.

The whole process of intelligent greenhouses relies on power drive. Systems such as temperature control, light supplement, and irrigation are interlinked. A power outage will lead to unbalanced temperature and humidity, directly causing economic losses of tens of thousands of yuan. To build a solid line of defense for power supply safety, the company organized professional forces to carry out comprehensive hidden danger investigation and rectification on the 10-kV lines around the greenhouses. Using technologies such as infrared temperature measurement and load monitoring, it accurately identified and promptly rectified potential safety hazards such as line aging, loose joints, equipment dampness, and bird damage. At the same time, it increased the frequency of inspections and reinforced power supply facilities to eliminate power risks in an all-round way, providing uninterrupted and high-quality power guarantee for greenhouse production.

Stable power empowerment has enabled smart agriculture to release strong production capacity. According to the park's technicians, the cherry tomato plants cultivated in the intelligent greenhouses can grow to more than 2 meters high, with neat and regular fruit clusters, 12 to 14 fruits per cluster. The fruits are round in shape, bright red in color, and moderate in sweetness and sourness, and are popular in the market due to their excellent quality. Currently, the greenhouses have 236 rows of tomatoes, 120 plants per row, with an expected annual output value of more than 5 million yuan. They not only drive more than 30 nearby households to obtain stable employment at their doorsteps, with an average annual increase of 3,000 yuan per person, but also become a benchmark for characteristic industries in Hongsibu District's rural revitalization.

In the next step, State Grid Wuzhong Power Supply Company will continue to focus on the power demand of smart agriculture, regularly carry out on-site power safety guidance in the front line of agricultural production, and help farmers solve practical problems such as equipment debugging and fault investigation hand in hand. With better quality, more precise and more reliable power services, it will guard the four-season high yield of intelligent greenhouses and inject strong power momentum into the comprehensive rural revitalization of Hongsibu District.

SOURCE State grid Wuzhong power supply company