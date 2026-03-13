Wuzhong Power Grid Spatial Layout Plan Finalized to Solidify Foundation for Energy Development

WUZHONG, China, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Power Facility Spatial Layout Plan of State Grid Wuzhong Power Supply Company has been officially reviewed and approved, setting a clear medium- and long-term development blueprint for Wuzhong's power grid from 2025 to 2035. The plan marks a new stage of standardized and regulated power grid spatial planning, effectively resolving long-standing conflicts between land use for power grid construction and ecological protection, and laying a solid energy foundation for high-quality economic and social development in Wuzhong.

To address challenges including difficult project implementation and strained corridor resources, Wuzhong Power Supply Company adopted the core planning philosophy of "multi-plan integration". Leveraging digital platforms such as the "Online Power Grid" and GIS geographic information systems, the company integrated key spatial data including ecological protection redlines and permanent basic farmland boundaries. It conducted a comprehensive census and precise assessment of the city's power facilities and spatial resources, culminating in a complete planning system consisting of 1 general report, 4 load forecasting maps, 8 geographic wiring and corridor maps, and 39 substation site selection maps.

In parallel, State Grid Wuzhong Power Supply Company established a cross-departmental collaboration mechanism. Its staff carried out more than 60 on-site surveys in conjunction with county and district branches and power supply stations, and conducted 12 joint surveys with municipal departments including the Bureau of Natural Resources. These efforts minimized the impact of substations and transmission corridors on ecologically sensitive areas and basic farmland, embedding the concept of "green infrastructure" throughout the entire planning process.

As a benchmark plan completed in strict accordance with State Grid's in-depth regulations for the first time, the planning team finished site selection and route surveys for 39 planned substations of 330kV and below within three months, with 55 supporting power lines planned.

330kV projects: 6 substations planned, with an additional transformation capacity of 4,320 MVA and planned line length of 196 kilometers;

110kV to 35kV projects: 33 substations planned, with an additional transformation capacity of 2,772.3 MVA and planned line length of 646.67 kilometers.

Implementation of the plan will fully meet future electricity demand driven by population growth and key industrial projects, while providing a reliable grid framework for large-scale integration of new energy sources including distributed photovoltaic and wind power.

Moving forward, Wuzhong Power Supply Company will actively coordinate with municipal and county-level governments to integrate all planned projects into Wuzhong's territorial spatial planning. It will steadily advance the construction of planned substations and transmission lines, continuously enhance the reliability, intelligence and green development of the power grid, and deliver safer, more stable and eco-friendly power support for high-quality development in Wuzhong.

SOURCE State grid Wuzhong power supply company