State Grid Wuzhong Power Supply Company: Transformer Relocation to Alleviate Upcoming Peak Load Pressure in Advance

WUZHONG, China, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 20th, with State Grid Wuzhong Power Supply Company successfully completing the relocation and outgoing of the No. 1 main transformer at the 110kV Jiabao Substation, the internal rotation work of transformer relocation officially kicked off.

In recent years, with the rapid economic development of Wuzhong area, the continuous expansion of new energy grid connection scale, coupled with the advancement of the "coal-to-electricity" project and the growth of load in industrial parks, the regional power demand has been rising year by year. Some 110kV substations under Wuzhong have been put into operation for a long time, with small main transformer configuration capacity, and have been operating under high load for a long time, resulting in high equipment health pressure and high safe operation risks. To address these issues, the company has accelerated the management of overloaded transformers through measures such as "energy efficiency improvement transformation + internal transfer and rotation", further revitalizing power grid equipment resources, optimizing the equipment operation layout, eliminating potential risks of old equipment, and consolidating the regional power supply foundation.

As the "opening project" of the annual transformer rotation, the relocation and outgoing operation of the 110kV Jiabao main transformer has attracted great attention from all departments. The company made advance planning, set up a special task force with multi-professional forces, and comprehensively sorted out the risk points in the whole process of transformer disassembly, hoisting, transportation and protection in response to the difficulties of complex processes, many risk points and high coordination requirements. A tailored construction plan, safety measures and emergency plan were formulated, clarifying the personnel division of labor, process nodes and technical standards for positions such as command and supervision, hydraulic operation and on-site warning. In addition, full-staff safety and technical disclosure was carried out in advance, and cranes, machinery and safety tools were fully inspected and debugged to ensure that all preliminary preparations were solid and detailed, and the entire operation process was rule-based and risk-controllable.

"The track laying is completed, the sleepers are padded and clamped firmly, and the levelness of the slide rail is qualified without deviation or loosening!" Ma Xin, the supervisor on the side, stood up and replied after confirming the stable connection. With the low and steady hum of the hydraulic pump, the heavy main transformer body trembled slightly and slowly separated from the original equipment foundation. At the operation site, the maintenance personnel of the company strictly implemented safety management requirements, closely monitored every operation detail, accurately adjusted the hydraulic jacking pressure, strictly controlled key issues such as the lifting height and horizontal balance of the main transformer, regulated the operation rhythm and made real-time corrections. It took 3 days to successfully complete the main transformer relocation and outgoing work.

The smooth completion of this first main transformer relocation task has provided a model for the subsequent relocation, installation and commissioning of multiple main transformers. State Grid Wuzhong Power Supply Company will continue to optimize the construction process, make every effort to accelerate the pace of power grid equipment upgrading, build a solid barrier for the safe operation of the power grid, and alleviate the upcoming peak load pressure in advance during the summer peak period, ensuring uninterrupted power supply for industrial production, residents' lives and new energy consumption.

SOURCE State grid Wuzhong power supply company