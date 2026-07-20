Powering ASEAN's Manufacturing Transformation: IME 2026 Connects Technology, Industry and Opportunity

BANGKOK, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As global supply chains shift toward digital and green innovations, ASEAN has emerged as a dynamic manufacturing powerhouse. Leading this growth is Thailand, a vital hub for automotive and electronics, which is accelerating its transition to smart manufacturing under its "Thailand 4.0" strategy and the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy Model.

The Intelligent Manufacturing Expo Southeast Asia (IME 2026) will take place from July 22-24, 2026, at the IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center in Bangkok. Jointly organized by the Trade Development Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China, DEXPO Shanghai Industry & Commerce Exhibition Co., Ltd., and Hannover Milano Fairs Shanghai Ltd., IME 2026 is the first overseas exhibition independently organized by the organizers of the China International Industry Fair (CIIF).

Covering 5,000 square meters, the event will bring together nearly 150 leading companies from China and other markets to showcase industrial automation, intelligent control, AI, robotics, system integration, smart production lines, CNC machine tools, advanced manufacturing equipment, and industrial digitalization solutions. Chinese manufacturers increasingly view Thailand as a gateway to the regional market, while Thai companies are seeking automation, industrial internet, artificial intelligence and green manufacturing solutions to raise productivity, energy efficiency and competitiveness. Additionally, 10 specialized events — featuring forums and business-matching — will seamlessly connect Chinese and Thai enterprises to align technologies with market needs and unlock commercial opportunities.

The exhibition will highlight manufacturing solutions already implemented and validated in Thailand and other Asian markets. Han's Laser has delivered Thailand's first 40 kW bevel laser-cutting system in Chonburi, helping a local manufacturer improve processing efficiency and reduce overall production costs. DENAIR's oil-free air compressor solution has been deployed by a pharmaceutical company in Bangkok, helping the customer achieve energy savings of approximately 20%. HSG Laser's equipment has also been adopted on a larger scale by THACO in Vietnam, where 17 machines have been put into operation.

Leading exhibitors will also introduce advanced products to the Southeast Asian market. Bodor Laser will showcase its A Series sheet laser-cutting machines, with power options ranging from 1.5 kW to 60 kW to meet requirements from precision processing to thick-plate cutting. HSG Laser will present its R2 general-purpose laser tube-cutting machine, featuring a professional chuck and an automatic follow-up support system for efficient tube processing. Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co., Limited will display the MD630 Series general-purpose AC drive, designed to support intelligent control and the digital upgrading of equipment and production lines.

To turn technology displays into business opportunities, IME 2026 is combining promotion through Facebook, Google and LINE with targeted outreach using Southeast Asian manufacturing databases. Promotion teams have also visited major industrial areas, including WHA industrial estates, Rojana Industrial Park and the Thai-Chinese Rayong Industrial Zone.

IME 2026 has received strong support from industrial organizations and partners in Thailand and China. Supporting organizations include: The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), Thai IoT Association (TIoTA), National Metal and Materials Technology Center (MTEC), Thai-German Institute (TGI), Thai Automation and Robotics Association (TARA), Thailand Automotive Institute (TAI), Thai-Chinese Rayong Industrial Zone (TCRIZ), Shanghai International Cooperation Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (SIAB), New Energy Nexus China, China-Thailand Convention and Exhibition Industry Trade Association, National Electronics and Computer Technology Center (NECTEC), Sustainable Manufacturing Center (SMC), Thai Machinery Association (TMA), Technology Promotion Association (Thailand-Japan) (TPA), Nava Nakorn Public Company Limited (NNCL), and Cyber Innovation Promotion Association of Technology (CIPAT).

By bringing together advanced technologies, proven applications, professional buyers and regional industrial resources, IME 2026 aims to connect Chinese manufacturing capabilities with Thailand's industrial transformation and the wider growth opportunities of ASEAN.

SOURCE DEXPO Shanghai Industry & Commerce Exhibition Co., Ltd.