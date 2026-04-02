Precision Aviation Group Expands Safran Electrical & Power Authorized Repair Center Network to Five Global Facilities

ATLANTA, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Aviation Group (PAG), a leading global provider of aftermarket aviation and aerospace services, today announced that EFIX and PAG Australia have been added to the Safran Electrical & Power Authorized Repair Center (ARC) Network, further expanding PAG's global OEM authorized repair capabilities.

PAG employee holds an aircraft part

With the addition of EFIX and PAG Australia, PAG now operates five Authorized Repair Centers within the Safran Electrical & Power ARC Network for its DC Generators and GCU, reinforcing the company's commitment to providing high-quality, OEM-approved MRO support across key global regions.

The five PAG companies authorized within the Safran Electrical & Power ARC Network include:

Precision Aviation Group (PAG) – Atlanta, Georgia, USA

– Atlanta, Georgia, USA PAI Canada – British Columbia, Canada

– British Columbia, Canada Tuner Aviation – Glasgow, Scotland

– Glasgow, Scotland EFIX – Brazil

– Brazil PAI Australia – Queensland, Australia

"This expansion reflects the continued investment we're making across our Component Services organization to meet OEM standards while supporting customers where they operate," said Jordan Webber, Vice President of Component Services at Precision Aviation Group. "Adding EFIX and PAG Australia to the Safran Electrical & Power ARC Network allows us to extend trusted, authorized repair and distribution capabilities into new regions while maintaining the quality, consistency, and reliability our customers expect."

Safran Electrical & Power is a global leader in aircraft electrical systems, and its Authorized Repair Center Network is designed to ensure consistent standards of quality, compliance, and performance across approved service providers.

The inclusion of EFIX and PAG Australia enables PAG to offer expanded regional coverage in South America and the Asia-Pacific region, reducing turnaround times while maintaining the highest standards of safety and reliability.

About Precision Aviation Group (PAG)

Precision Aviation Group (PAG) is a leading provider of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) and value-added supply chain services to the aerospace and defense industries. With 26 Repair Stations, 28 locations worldwide, 1,280 employees, and over 1.2 million square feet of production and distribution facilities, PAG offers comprehensive MRO services on more than 200,000 product lines. PAG supports operators in the Airline, Business and General Aviation (BGA), Military, and Rotary Wing markets through its Inventory Supported Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (ISMRO®) business model.

www.precisionaviationgroup.com

About Safran

Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aviation (propulsion, equipment and interiors), defense and space markets. Its core purpose is to contribute to a safer, more sustainable world, where air transport is more environmentally friendly, comfortable and accessible. Safran has a global presence, with 100,000 employees and sales of 27.3 billion euros in 2024, and holds, alone or in partnership, world or regional leadership positions in its core markets. Safran is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and is part of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 indices.

Safran Electrical & Power is one of the world's leaders in aircraft electrical systems. The company is a key player in equipment electrification and in the electric and hybrid propulsion sector. It has more than 15,500 employees across 13 different countries.

For more information: www.safran-group.com

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SOURCE Precision Aviation Group, Inc.