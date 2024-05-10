"Premium Pet Supplies Expo 2024" Officially Opens

Pet Products from Japan, Korea, and Singapore Make Their Debut in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by Exhibition Group, the "Premium Pet Supplies Expo 2024" is being held from today until May 12th (Friday to Sunday) at Hall 3CDE of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. This year marks the 11th edition of the expo, featuring over 350 booths, an increase of nearly 40% compared to the previous year, and an additional exhibition hall, making it the largest scale to date. In addition to well-known pet food and supplies brands from Hong Kong and around the world, pet brands from Japan, Korea, and Singapore are participating in the expo for the first time, bringing pet products that are making their debut in Hong Kong, providing a great shopping and leisure destination for pet lovers in Hong Kong.

The opening ceremony was officiated by Dr. BI Dan, Denise, Sr. Veterinary Offr (Animal Mgt) Operations (Ag) of Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department; Ms. Helena Chen, Managing Director of Hong Kong & Macau, Mastercard Worldwide; Mr. Fafa Chan, General Secretary of the Hong Kong Kennel Club; Mr. Kenneth Wong of Life-Med Foundation Group Limited; Mr. Eddie Woo, Vice Chairman of Hong Kong Pet Trade Association Limited; Miss Sharon Kwok, Ambassador for Endangered Species; Mr. KK Lai, Solicitor; Mr. Carl Wong, Chairman of Exhibition Group; and Ms. Shirley Chu, General Manager of Exhibition Group.

Mr. Carl Wong, Chairman of Exhibition Group, said, "The Premium Pet Supplies Expo is celebrating its 11th edition this year with a larger scale and more booths. We are delighted to have pet brands from Japan, Korea, and Singapore participating for the first time, which not only enriches the content of the expo but also affirms the expo. This year, overseas exhibitors account for 10%, and we will actively continue to expand the proportion of overseas exhibitors in the future to bring more choices and experiences to visitors while promoting the development of the pet industry. We hope to provide a pleasant shopping and entertainment experience for pet lovers."

The expo covers a wide range of premium pet supplies, including pet food, drinks, clothing, toys, grooming and care products, cleaning supplies, health medications, cages, and more. Korean pet fashion brands The WoWoland Hong Kong Limited and NORADOG Co., Ltd. are participating in the expo for the first time, bringing the latest dog leash products. Singapore's rising star, Pucci Pie Pte. Ltd. preserves pet food using freeze-drying technology to ensure that pets can enjoy the same protein and nutrition as their owners. From Japan, Japell (Hong Kong) Co., Limited from Aichi Prefecture brings Japanese pet products to the venue. Local design is also receiving more attention, with Max Summit Development Limited featuring stylish outfits for pets and owners to match, and Big Boss Print offering a range of animal-themed merchandise. In addition to pet supplies, pet healthcare is also a major trend. Evivo Biomaterials Solutions Limited has developed the world's first Niagara Thermo Cyclo Pad pet therapy bed in collaboration with an Australian pet physiotherapy group, using deep vibration to help dogs reduce inflammation and pain, relieve muscle tension, and improve blood and lymphatic circulation. Design-wise, BoringThings HK's Miffy summer ice pad, Mono Care Limited's shopping redemption, and the lucky cat shopping cart created in collaboration with Tokyo's "Lucky Cat Sanctuary" may be good choices. For those who love their pets, abandoning them is unthinkable. Simply make a donation of $50 or more to the Society for Abandoned Animals to receive a limited-edition cat or dog lucky bag worth $399.

For those who bring their pets to the venue, there will be no shortage of entertainment. This year's "Premium Pet Supplies Expo 2024" features a special "Fun Pet Park" with various obstacle training and leisure facilities for pets and owners to relax and play together. Two free sessions of introductory dog training classes worth $800 are offered daily. In addition, the expo will host the largest international-level pet beauty pageant, the "CKUHK Dog Show 2024." The CKUHK Dog Show - Hong Kong will have six competitions, inviting judges from China, Japan, and Indonesia. The event will also feature a "2024 CKUHK Groomer Qualification Examination," "2024 CKUHK Pet Cutie Stylist Competition," pet health seminars, and many other exciting activities.

Visitors also have the opportunity to participate in daily on-site quiz games. By participating in the game session on the main stage at the designated time and answering questions within the time limit, the top 10 participants with the highest scores within the time limit will win a wide range of prizes, including smart pet supplies, dog and cat food and care gift sets, and pet toy gift boxes. In addition, there will also be a "Mastercard® Card Sign-and-Spend Lucky Draw" on-site. Customers can receive one lucky draw chance for every HK$250 spent using a Mastercard at designated booths at the expo, two chances for HK$500, and so on, with a maximum of 10 chances per receipt. Prizes include supermarket vouchers and round-trip air tickets for two to Japan, Korea, and Taiwan.

Exhibitors Introduction Max Summit Development Limited https://www.ver-vve.com/ (booth no. L76) Hong Kong original trendy pet fashion brand with stylish designs such as coats that complement pet clothing. NORADOG Co., Ltd https://noradog.kr (booth no. Z20) 100% Korean brand dedicated to eliminating discrimination against dog breeds. Korean original design with a lovable style, including products such as dog leashes and bags for owners. Japell (Hong Kong) Co., Limited https://thisone.co.jp/ (booth no. A19) A pet store in Aichi Prefecture, Japan, with subsequent branches in Gifu Prefecture and Niigata Prefecture, specializing in selling pet products imported from or manufactured in Japan. The WoWoland Hong Kong Limited https://boondog.co.kr/ (booth no. N01) Boondog is a Korean urban functional brand specializing in the production and development of dog walking products, designed and manufactured in Korea. Boondog aims to create a culture where we can walk together with our children. Products include collars, leashes, harnesses, etc. Pucci Pie Pte. Ltd. https://www.takipets.com/ (booth no. A09,10) Singapore-based pet food producer using -40°C freeze-drying technology to preserve seafood, wagyu beef, hairy crabs, etc., retaining 85% of the flavor and nutrition, allowing pets to obtain 100% of the same protein absorbed by humans. Big Boss Print https://www.petpetstory.com/ (booth no. G07) PetPetStory features a series of lifestyle goods and boutiques themed around original Hong Kong animal paintings, such as phone straps, tote bags, and keychains. Evivo Biomaterials Solutions Limited (booth no. A01) Dog Cloud, an Australian pet physiotherapy group, has developed the world's first Niagara Thermo Cyclo Pad pet therapy bed, using deep vibration to help dogs reduce inflammation and pain, relieve muscle tension, and improve blood and lymphatic circulation. BoringThings HK (booth no. M25) Buy 10 get 1 free for snacks directly from Japan: Fukuoka-produced snacks (unique thin and crispy rice, Kyushu-produced whole chicken crown) Miffy Summer Ice Pad Set of 3 $1,000/Set, Melting Paper portable wet wipes exhibition price $120, buy 6 get 1 free Mono Care Limited (booth no. G56/58) Purchase 2 products and receive a [Japan Limited Edition] Mono Care x Tokyo Lucky Cat Sanctuary "Kaiun Yanaka-do" Lucky Cat Shopping Cart (worth $599) Yanaka is a lucky cat sanctuary. Various lucky cats are drawn by the shop owner and other designers, hoping that everyone can gain happiness through the power of lucky cats. With the four seasons of spring, summer, autumn, and winter as the theme, paired with the representative lucky cats of Yanaka-do and unique Japanese culture, architecture, and scenery, cherry blossoms, maple leaves, carp streamers, and Mount Fuji. L25 Royal Canin Hong Kong Ltd (booth no. L25) And Society for Abandoned Animals (booth no. P02) Donate $50 or more to support "SAA Animal Migration" and receive a limited edition cat or dog lucky bag. Cat Pet Lucky Bag "Migration Plan" eco-bag, 3 packs of 85G trial pack of protective staple wet food, 2 packs of 400F cat food, meow9.com $50 shopping voucher Dog Pet Lucky Bag "Migration Plan" eco-bag, 3 packs of 85G trial pack of protective staple wet food, 1 box of protective series adult dog skin soothing protective staple wet food (meat chunks), meow9.com $50 shopping voucher

Premium Pet Supplies Expo 2024

Date 10 to 12 May 2024 Time 10 to 11 May: 1200-2100

12 May: 1200-2000 Location Hall 3CDE, HKCEC Website https://www.exhibitiongroup.com.hk/exhibitions/ppsexpo2024

