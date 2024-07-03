President S. Joe Qin of Lingnan University shares insights at Digital Universities Asia 2024 in Indonesia

HONG KONG, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingnan University participated in the Times Higher Education's Digital Universities Asia 2024 conference, held from 1 to 3 July in Bali, Indonesia, where Prof S. Joe Qin, President and Wai Kee Kau Chair Professor of Data Science of Lingnan University, delivered a keynote talk and took part in a roundtable discussion, contributing valuable insights to this prestigious annual event. This year, the conference focused on transforming academic institutions into more accessible and inclusive environments, and pointed out the current groundbreaking innovations at the intersection of academic progress and technological advancement. The conference is an important platform where leaders in higher education, industry, and policy exchange ideas on leveraging cutting-edge digital tools and technologies.

President Qin delivers a keynote address "Reimagining Higher Education in the Age of AI" at Digital Universities Asia 2024 in Bali, Indonesia.

President Qin, who is a world-famous data scientist, delivered a keynote address titled "Reimagining Higher Education in the Age of AI", delving into the profound impact of the digital revolution on higher education. He addressed critical issues such as curriculum transformation, the relevance of AI to a well-rounded education in the arts and sciences, the potential obsolescence of traditional education models, and strategies to enhance students' critical thinking skills in the era of generative AI.

He also stressed how the rapid development of generative AI and large language models has sparked a new wave of intellectual innovation, saying "The application of AI has increased productivity across various industries and improved the efficiency of teaching and learning. In today's digital era, we are all exposed to new media and encounter new experiences. Whether receiving news or shopping, we cannot escape AI and digitally generated recommendations. In the process of cognition and communication for work and life, we either receive or produce content generated with the help of AI. Therefore, higher education institutions are faced with the decision of whether to embrace it or prohibit it. As an institution that cultivates the next generation of talents, Lingnan University has decided to embrace the digital transformation through reforming the design of disciplines. Disruptive technology may replace existing professions but also create new positions. Balancing skills training and promoting students' whole-person development is crucial."

After President Qin's speech, a roundtable discussion titled "Building a Future-Ready Institution: Leveraging Technology to Transform Higher Education" was held in partnership with Lingnan University. President Qin of Lingnan University; Prof Stephen Park Yong-seung, Professor of Industrial Relations and Human Resources and Director of the Institute for Peace through Commerce of the Kyung Hee University School of Management; and Prof Shoichiro Iwakiri, President of International Christian University, explored the strategies, opportunities, and challenges of using technology to drive digital transformation in higher education. The exchange of views concentrated on how Asia's higher education sector can harness the power of AI and innovative technologies to create an inclusive and empowering environment for learning and knowledge exchange.

The discussion centred on experiences, insights and alternative methods, and how universities are navigating the digital landscape to revolutionise teaching, learning and administrative processes. The university leaders also exchanged examples of best practices, successful case studies, and pioneering approaches to prepare students for future workforce demands, making sure their institutions are ready to equip students for evolving global challenges and opportunities.

President Qin noted that Lingnan University offers a comprehensive arts and sciences programme, addressing impactful research and innovation in the digital era. He said "We are implementing a distinctive teaching model at Lingnan University, including making generative AI a core course for all first-year students in the 2024/25 academic year. The recently established School of Data Science has elevated the existing Bachelor of Science in Data Science programme to school level, making it easier for students from the Faculties of Arts, Business, and Social Sciences, the School of Graduate Studies, and the School of Interdisciplinary Studies to acquire cross-disciplinary learning. Our aim is to equip students with AI literacy and critical thinking skills, publish influential and experimental research, and help them stand out in the era of innovation and technology."

Lingnan University will be the key host of Digital Universities Asia 2025, which will take place on their main campus in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong on 8 and 9 July 2025.

