PressLogic Launches ChatBooster Free Plan with Localised Cantonese AI Agent to Power Up Hong Kong SMEs Amid Tough Economic Climate

HONG KONG, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PressLogic, a leading data-driven digital media and technology company in Hong Kong, today announced a major milestone for ChatBooster, its proprietary omnichannel messaging AIaaS (AI-as-a-Service) platform. Designed to alleviate the operational pressures facing local businesses in today's challenging economic environment, ChatBooster is introducing an enterprise-grade Free Plan supporting up to 1,000 Monthly Active Contacts (MAC) alongside a purpose-trained, localized Cantonese AI Agent.

As Hong Kong merchants, small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs), and content creators face rising operational overheads, manpower constraints, and shifting consumer habits, ChatBooster aims to democratize AI adoption. By eliminating the high costs traditionally associated with advanced automation, the platform gives local businesses a practical utility to integrate directly into their daily workflows and social media management systems.

Breaking the Barrier: Enterprise-Grade AI Made Free for HK Merchants

Unlike typical "lite" or heavily restricted free trials on the market, ChatBooster's new Free Plan offers full, unrestricted access to enterprise-grade capabilities for up to 1,000 MAC. This coverage spans Hong Kong's dominant communication channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. For the vast majority of local SMEs and creators, 1,000 MAC provides more than enough capacity to handle their core customer engagement and drive digital transformation without financial risk.

Engineered for Hong Kong: The Authentic Cantonese AI Agent

Generic global AI solutions frequently struggle with the nuances of Hong Kong's unique linguistic landscape. Backed by PressLogic Group's extensive local market data and native insights, ChatBooster's AI Agent has been purpose-trained on genuine Cantonese, mixed-code (English and Cantonese), and local consumer behavior patterns. This allows businesses to centralize multi-platform interactions while delivering an authentic, localized human touch that builds customer trust and retention.

"The future of AI should never belong only to large enterprises," said Ryan Cheung, CEO and Founder of PressLogic. "Hong Kong is home to countless resilient SMEs and entrepreneurs facing intense margin pressures today. We aren't here to market complex tech jargon or trigger 'tech FOMO.' We are here to provide an immediate, practical lifeline. We want local merchants to taste AI, use more AI, and see it actively slash their overhead. By freeing up ChatBooster for up to 1,000 MAC, we are delivering the most powerful, localized free automation tool available in the market right now."

Combatting High Costs with Practical Automation

ChatBooster directly addresses Hong Kong's specific macroeconomic challenges through three core pillars:

Drastic Cost Reduction: Automates repetitive customer service workflows, allowing businesses to significantly lower overhead in a high-rent, high-salary market.

Automates repetitive customer service workflows, allowing businesses to significantly lower overhead in a high-rent, high-salary market. 24/7 Localized Scalability: Meets the instant-response expectations of Hong Kong consumers on WhatsApp and Instagram around the clock without increasing headcount.

Meets the instant-response expectations of Hong Kong consumers on WhatsApp and Instagram around the clock without increasing headcount. Social Commerce Optimization: Maximizes e-commerce conversions by instantly turning casual social media direct messages (DMs) into structured sales through smart, localized product recommendations.

The launch marks a pivotal shift in Hong Kong's tech ecosystem—moving away from artificial intelligence hype and toward highly usable, localized SaaS infrastructure that keeps the city's business backbone competitive.

The ChatBooster Free Plan is available starting today. Local businesses, merchants, and creators can sign up immediately by visiting: https://app.chatbooster.ai/en-US/signup.

About PressLogic

Founded in 2016, PressLogic is a Hong Kong-born tech startup and digital media powerhouse fueled by its proprietary AI and data-driven analytics. The Group has expanded rapidly across Asia, connecting brands with millions of consumers daily. With the evolution of ChatBooster, PressLogic continues its mission to innovate at the intersection of media, technology, and AI-driven commercial software solutions.

SOURCE PressLogic