ProPak China 2026 - 200,000 sqm Premier Processing & Packaging Event Opens This June

SHANGHAI, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProPak China 2026, the 31st International Processing and Packaging Exhibition, is scheduled to be held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC, Shanghai) from June 15 to 17, 2026. Organized by Sinoexpo Informa Markets, the event focuses on technological innovation and full-industry-chain collaboration, demonstrating the growing strength of Asia's processing and packaging industry in its digital and sustainable transformation process.

Co-hosted with FoodPack China, Hi & Fi Asia-China, HNC Expo and Starch Expo, this five-in-one exhibition forms a complete industrial ecosystem covering raw materials, processing, packaging and finished products. With a total exhibition area of 200,000 square meters, it will gather more than 2,500 leading exhibitors from various countries and regions including Belgium, China, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States, and is expected to welcome over 120,000 professional buyers from around the world. As a high-influence industry platform, the exhibition integrates product display, business matching and industry networking, effectively promoting global trade and industrial development.

Eight Themed Zones Drive Smart and Efficient Production Upgrading

The exhibition features eight core sectors: packaging machinery, food processing, intelligent equipment, filling, fermentation, daily chemical packaging, packaging materials and label printing, highlighting cutting-edge technologies and practical solutions to support corporate transformation. Renowned exhibitors from across the world will showcase their flagship processing and packaging equipment and innovative technologies, offering diverse options for end-users in food, beverage, dairy, daily chemicals, FMCG, pharmaceuticals, healthcare and other sectors.

From single-point technological breakthroughs to intelligent line-wide collaboration, exhibitors will address industrial upgrading demands with innovative practices, propelling the processing and packaging sector to leap from automation to intelligence.

Empowering Cross-border Trade to Build a Global Business Bridge

According to China Customs statistics, China's export value of food processing and packaging equipment rose 18% year-on-year in 2025, and the export share of intelligent packaging machinery exceeded 40%, reflecting remarkable improvement in technical capabilities. This trend has been positively received in global procurement: the previous edition attracted nearly 6,000 overseas professional buyers from 135 countries and regions.

Backed by a 30–year buyer database and hosted buyer programs, ProPak China 2026 offers a full–service trade system: from targeted sourcing to dedicated matchmaking and efficient deals. In 2025, the show hosted 498 business matching sessions, with over 70% international sessions connecting exhibitors with buyers from Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Russia, Egypt, Germany, Mexico and beyond. Discussions covered intelligent filling equipment, digital packaging lines, aseptic processing and other cutting-edge sectors.

High-level Forums to Forge an Industry Think Tank

Responding to strong demand for cross-border integration, technological innovation and practical implementation, the event will host a series of high-standard professional forums, focusing on smart manufacturing, packaging design, green packaging materials, Prepared dish industrialization, daily chemical processing and packaging. In-depth discussions will cover policy implementation, technology application, efficiency improvement and cost optimization, providing forward-looking insights and practical guidance for industrial transformation.

A dedicated immersive experience zone will showcase cutting-edge achievements in smart factories, innovative design and green packaging, and daily chemical product experiences, enabling visitors to explore real–world applications and future–ready solutions.

Join ProPak China 2026 in Shanghai This June

ProPak China 2026 presents the full landscape of new quality productive forces in processing and packaging. We invite global professionals to network, source and partner in Shanghai this June.

ProPak China 2026

Date: June 15–17, 2026

Venue: National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC, Shanghai)

Media & Visitor Inquiry

Ms. Jovienne Dai

Sinoexpo Informa Markets

Tel: 86 21 3339 2386

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Sinoexpo Informa Markets