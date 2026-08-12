Propelis brings global brand powerhouse to Australia as businesses seek faster go-to-market execution

Global brand services group expands local capabilities to help companies create, adapt and grow across APAC.

SYDNEY, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Propelis, the global brand services group formed through the merger of SGK and SGS & Co, is strengthening its Australian business as companies seek more connected ways to manage creative, packaging, content and production across increasingly complex local and regional markets.

Through the combined offering, Australian clients gain access to integrated teams spanning design, content, packaging, digital assets and artwork production. By enabling creative, e-commerce and production assets to be developed in parallel, the model helps reduce rework, streamline approvals and accelerate speed to market while maintaining brand consistency and quality.

Propelis brings together the complementary strengths of Marks and SGX, combining global scale with specialist local teams. Through the combined offering, clients have access to integrated teams spanning design, content, packaging, digital assets and artwork production through a single connected operating model. This streamlined approach reduces rework, speeds approvals and enables creative, e-commerce and production assets to be developed and delivered in parallel, accelerating speed-to-market while maintaining brand consistency and quality.

"Australian brands are under increasing pressure to move faster without compromising quality or consistency," said Kathryn Sloane, Executive Managing Director, APAC MEA, Marks and SGX.

"By bringing Marks and SGX together, we are connecting creative thinking with production excellence in one seamless delivery model. Rather than managing multiple partners, clients can work with one integrated team that reduces complexity, speeds decision-making and helps deliver consistent, high-quality work from concept through to execution."

Sloane added that while AI is transforming how brands generate ideas and content, production remains fundamentally human-led.

"AI can accelerate concept development, but it doesn't replace the expertise needed to prepare assets for production. Packaging still needs to meet regulatory requirements. Colour needs to reproduce accurately. Artwork needs governance and quality assurance before it reaches shelves or screens. Technology helps us work faster, but people remain essential to delivering work that performs in the real world."

The merger, first announced in January 2025, created a new global brand services group with an initial enterprise value of approximately US$900 million. Following the completion of the merger in May 2025, Propelis now comprises more than 10,000 employees across over 30 countries, serving more than 2,000 clients with nearly US$1 billion in annual revenue.

The strengthened Australian business reflects changing client needs. Australian brands are managing growing volumes of content across retail, e-commerce and digital channels while expanding into Asia-Pacific, where differing languages, regulations and market requirements add new layers of complexity. The rapid adoption of AI is accelerating content creation, increasing the need for experienced teams who can ensure assets are technically accurate, production-ready and fit for market.

"The opportunity for Australian brands increasingly extends beyond the domestic market," said Garth Agius, Growth and Partnership Director, ANZ.

"As businesses expand across Asia-Pacific, they are managing more languages, regulations, retail environments and consumer expectations than ever before. Our role is to simplify that complexity by combining local market knowledge with connected regional delivery, helping brands move confidently from concept to execution."

Supporting this regional growth, Propelis' dedicated transcreation teams across nine APAC markets provide creative adaptation, design systems, digital content, e-commerce assets, motion design, CGI and packaging localisation, helping brands scale efficiently while remaining locally relevant in every market.

As Propelis continues to invest in Australia, the business will further strengthen its capabilities across creative, packaging, localisation, production technology and AI-enabled workflows, supporting Australian brands looking to accelerate growth both locally and across Asia-Pacific.

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About Propelis

Propelis is a global brand services group formed through the merger of SGK and SGS & Co. The company helps brands move from idea to shelf through brand strategy, creative, packaging graphics, content production, branded environments and workflow technology. Its family of specialist businesses includes Marks, SGX, Collide, 5Flow and WAVE. Operating in more than 30 countries, Propelis supports clients across FMCG, retail, food and beverage, beauty, healthcare, technology, sport, entertainment, travel and hospitality.

SOURCE Propelis