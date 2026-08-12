Propelis brings US$900M go-to-market powerhouse to APAC as brands seek faster growth

Following the SGK and SGS & Co merger, Propelis is strengthening its focus as regional brands seek more connected ways to manage creative, packaging, and market execution.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Propelis, the global brand services group formed from the merger of SGK and SGS & Co, is strengthening its focus on APAC as brands across the region seek faster, more connected ways to manage creative, packaging, content, and local market execution.

The deal, first announced in January 2025, gave the new entity combining SGK and SGS & Co an initial enterprise value of approximately US$900 million and projected more than US$50 million in annual run-rate cost synergies over a 30-month expected integration period. Following the finalisation of the merger in May 2025, Propelis commenced operations with 10,000 employees across more than 30 countries, nearly US$1 billion in annual sales, and over 2,000 clients.

The move follows a major consolidation in the brand execution sector, helmed by Kathryn Sloane, Executive Managing Director of Marks and SGX, who brings her global expertise to the APAC markets as regional marketers look for more connected ways to launch, adapt, and grow across the region's fast-moving consumer markets.

APAC gives the merger a clear business testbed. Brand owners are managing more markets, channels, and versions of packaging and product content, while consumers are becoming quicker to switch. Consumer spending across the SEA-6 economies is projected to grow 8% annually to nearly US$5 trillion by 2035, while local and regional manufacturers already account for more than half of FMCG market value across the region. However, many global brands continue to face challenges in translating regional strategies into effective local execution across diverse markets.

Propelis brings together specialist capabilities across packaging graphics, brand creation, content production, and workflow technology. Through entities including SGX, Marks, Collide, and 5Flow, clients can connect the full go-to-market process through a more integrated operating model. In its first year, the group has already seen industry recognition for its integrated model—with Marks securing multiple wins at the 2026 Vertex Awards—showcasing the group's ability to translate integrated capabilities into measurable commercial and creative outcomes for clients.

"Regional growth does not come from making every market look and sound the same," said Kathryn Sloane, Executive Managing Director, APAC MEA, Marks. "Brands need systems strong enough to protect consistency, but flexible enough to adapt to market nuances. The same connected approach that has delivered award-winning work globally is helping clients execute more effectively across APAC. We have seen this approach succeed with global brands, where locally grounded work earned international recognition while remaining true to the brand. The same connected model is helping clients execute more effectively across the region."

As part of its continued investment in the region, Propelis has also appointed Sean Silveira as Client Director of Marks, IMEA, further strengthening its creative leadership and supporting brands seeking greater consistency, local relevance, and impact across the region.

"The merger only matters if clients feel it in the work," said Sean Silveira, Client Director, Marks. "In this region, a simple thing like a packaging upgrade touches languages, regulations, printers, retailers, and e-commerce platforms before it reaches the shopper. Our focus is to take that complexity off the brand team's desk so they can launch faster, reduce risk, and make better and stronger local judgment."

The group's integrated approach is already delivering recognised results across the region. Recent work by Marks for Starbucks China—including the launch of the brand's first Chinese New Year Blend received recognition at the FBIF Wow Food Awards, MUSE Design Awards, and iSEE Global Awards, demonstrating Propelis' ability to combine global brand stewardship with deep local market understanding.

In APAC, Propelis will focus on brands operating across multiple markets, supporting areas such as creative adaptation, artwork management, packaging production, content workflows, transcreation, and controlled AI applications, including quality checks, approval tracking, and content testing.

Additionally, as part of its wider growth agenda spanning Greater China, India, Japan, Korea, and Australia, the company will continue building its connected model across creative, packaging, localisation, and workflow technology, with 5Flow and WAVE supporting the next phase of practical AI-enabled brand execution for clients navigating increasingly complex regional markets.

About Propelis

Propelis is a global brand services group formed by the merger of SGK and SGS & Co. It helps brands move from idea to shelf through creative, packaging graphics, content production, branded environments, and workflow technology. Its family of specialist brands includes SGX, Marks, Collide, and 5Flow. Propelis operates in more than 30 countries, serving clients across CPG, food and beverage, personal care, beauty, retail, technology, sports, entertainment, travel, and hospitality. For more information, visit propelis.com.

SOURCE Propelis