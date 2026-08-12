Propelis expands beyond package design to help Korean brands build stronger consumer experiences

Building on three years of local market experience through Marks & SGX, Propelis is expanding beyond package design to help Korean businesses deliver more connected brand experiences.

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Propelis, the global brand services group formed through the merger of SGK and SGS & Co, is strengthening its presence in South Korea as companies increasingly seek integrated partners that can build distinctive brands, create engaging consumer experiences and deliver consistent execution across every touchpoint. Bringing together expertise across brand strategy, creative, content, production and workflow technology, Propelis helps brands move seamlessly from brand creation through to market activation.

The deal, first announced in January 2025, gave the new entity combining SGK and SGS & Co an initial enterprise value of approximately US$900 million (approximately KRW 1.37 trillion) and projected more than US$50 million (approximately KRW 76.4 billion) in annual run-rate cost synergies over a 30-month expected integration period. Following the finalisation of the merger in May 2025, Propelis commenced operations with 10,000 employees across more than 30 countries, nearly US$1 billion (approximately KRW 1.53 trillion) in annual sales, and over 2,000 clients.

With more than 100 years of combined experience, Propelis brings together complementary expertise across brand strategy, creative development, consumer experiences, content production, packaging execution and workflow technology through businesses including SGX, Marks, Collide and 5Flow. Following the integration of Marks and SGK Global Creative Operations, Marks now brings together more than 2,100 creative specialists across 25 global hubs, combining greater scale with the entrepreneurial spirit, creative agility and fearless ambition that have long defined the business. This connected operating model helps brands simplify increasingly complex go-to-market processes while delivering consistent brand experiences from idea through to execution.

Building on three years of market experience in Korea, Marks Seoul has established itself as a trusted partner for both Korean and international brands, helping them create distinctive brand identities and meaningful consumer experiences across physical and digital channels. Since opening its Seoul office in 2023, the team has delivered brand strategy, consumer research, brand identity development, creative design, retail and experiential activations, digital content, packaging localisation, artwork production, print management, colour management and workflow consulting. Through Marks and SGX in Korea, clients continue working with the same local team while benefiting from Propelis' expanded global network and specialist capabilities.

"The way brands are built today has fundamentally changed," said Kathryn Sloane, Executive Managing Director, APAC MEA, Marks & SGX.

"Consumers don't experience brands in silos - they move seamlessly between physical and digital environments, so every interaction needs to feel connected. Korean brands are increasingly looking for partners who can help shape those experiences, from strategy and identity through to content, retail and market execution, creating brands that are relevant, memorable and consistent wherever consumers engage with them."

South Korea remains one of the world's most digitally connected consumer markets, with the retail sector valued at approximately US$324 billion (approximately KRW 495 trillion). As brands respond to increasingly connected consumer journeys, they are seeking partners that can deliver cohesive brand experiences across physical and digital touchpoints. This is driving demand for integrated capabilities spanning brand strategy, creative development, content, production and market execution, enabling brands to move faster while maintaining consistency and local relevance.

"Our strength has always been our understanding of the Korean market and how consumers engage with brands," said Reiko Nakamura, Managing Director, SGX Korea and Japan.

"Through Propelis, we are able to combine that local expertise with broader specialist capabilities to help clients create stronger consumer experiences from brand development and content through to retail activation and market execution while maintaining the consistency needed to grow across markets."

Building on this end-to-end capability, Marks is helping Korean brands deliver more connected consumer experiences across physical and digital touchpoints. This integrated approach is already reflected in Marks' work with Puma. Earlier this year, the Seoul team delivered the brand's three-day Seoul Forest pop-up to launch its premium running line, managing everything from creative direction and merchandise design to on-site execution. The activation attracted more than 1,000 influencers and visitors, and the partnership has since expanded into Japan, demonstrating the team's ability to deliver connected brand experiences that scale across markets.

Across the wider APAC region, Propelis will continue supporting brands operating across multiple markets through integrated capabilities spanning brand strategy, creative adaptation, content production, artwork management, packaging production, workflow consulting, transcreation and controlled AI applications, including quality checks, approval tracking and content testing.

About Propelis

Propelis is the global brand services group formed through the merger of SGK and SGS & Co. Bringing together specialist expertise across packaging, brand creation, content production, creative operations and workflow technology, Propelis helps brands simplify increasingly complex go-to-market processes while delivering consistent brand experiences across every customer touchpoint. With approximately 10,000 employees in more than 30 countries and over 2,000 clients worldwide, Propelis operates through specialist businesses including Marks, SGX, Collide and 5Flow.

SOURCE Propelis