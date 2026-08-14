Propelis brings Marks and SGX together, giving brands greater control from design to market in Japan

Building on the merger of SGK and SGS & Co, Propelis is strengthening its presence in Japan to help brands deliver the precision, consistency and quality expected in one of the world's most demanding consumer markets.

TOKYO, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Propelis, the global brand services group formed through the merger of SGK and SGS & Co, is strengthening its presence in Japan, giving its local teams access to a broader range of global capabilities and resources, as businesses increasingly seek more connected ways to manage creative, packaging, content and market execution without compromising the quality and precision expected by Japanese consumers.

Propelis connects Marks' package design capabilities with SGX's packaging production expertise, giving brands greater control from concept to market. By reducing duplicated work, fragmented approvals and gaps between creative and production, the model allows packaging and content assets to be developed in parallel and delivered consistently across physical and digital channels.

With more than 100 years of combined experience, the wider Propelis network adds content production and workflow technology through Collide and 5Flow. Following the integration of Marks and SGK Global Creative Operations, Marks now includes more than 2,100 creative specialists across 25 global hubs, providing the scale to support complex, multi-market brand programmes.

The deal, first announced in January 2025, gave the new entity combining SGK and SGS & Co an initial enterprise value of approximately US$900 million (approximately JPY 1,460 billion) and projected more than US$50 million (approximately JPY 80.6 billion) in annual run-rate cost synergies over a 30-month expected integration period. Following the finalisation of the merger in May 2025, Propelis commenced operations with 10,000 employees across more than 30 countries, nearly US$1 billion (approximately JPY 1,622 billion) in annual sales, and over 2,000 clients.

Japan's mature FMCG market gives Propelis a clear opportunity to support brands where speed must be balanced with precision. Retail food and beverage sales in Japan reached US$193 billion (approximately JPY 31.247 trillion) in 2024, while packaging formats across food, beverage, beauty, home care and other categories continue to evolve in response to convenience and waste-reduction expectations. Packaging for global brands operating in Japan has to more than carry a strong creative idea. It must translate accurately across artwork, print production, colour consistency, product information and local labelling requirements, where Japanese-language food labelling remains mandatory and directly supports consumer safety and informed choice.

"Regional growth does not come from making every market look and sound the same," said Kathryn Sloane, Executive Managing Director, APAC MEA, Marks & SGX.

"In Japan, consumers here are highly attuned to quality, consistency and credibility, and packaging is often one of the most visible signals of that trust. Strong design matters, but for brands operating at scale, the real challenge is ensuring every pack, format and production run reflects the same level of quality. Marks and SGX give clients a connected route from package design through production, reducing avoidable rework and protecting the brand at the point of purchase. As we expand into content, the same system can carry a consistent identity from the pack into e-commerce and digital channels."

The expansion into content is a deliberate extension of Propelis' package design business. The brand systems and visual assets developed for packaging can be applied across e-commerce, campaigns and digital content without rebuilding the brand for each channel. This allows clients to use the package as the foundation for wider brand communication, creating stronger alignment between what consumers see online and what they encounter in-store.

"Success in Japan depends on understanding that execution is just as important as creative ideas," said Reiko Nakamura, Managing Director, Marks & SGX, Japan and Korea.

"In Japan, as part of the Propelis Group, we operate through the Marks and SGX brands, bringing together complementary capabilities across the brand lifecycle. Marks builds brand value through strategy, design and content, while SGX provides the artwork management, prepress and print management, and packaging production expertise needed to execute that value consistently, even across large numbers of SKUs and complex market rollouts."

"The ability to bring creative and execution together in this way is a particular strength in Japan. We combine globally standardised, efficient processes with a deep understanding of the attention to detail and depth of information Japanese consumers expect. This helps brands maintain consistency while strengthening their competitiveness in the local market. Clients do not simply need another branding, design or content supplier. They need a partner that can create brand value and carry it consistently across products, packaging, e-commerce and marketing channels. By combining Marks' creative capabilities with SGX's execution expertise, we can deliver stronger and more consistent brand experiences for Japanese companies and global brands alike."

Propelis' integrated model is already delivering results globally. In 2026, Marks received multiple honours at the Vertex Awards for its creative and brand execution capabilities. In Japan and across APAC, Propelis will apply this model to help multi-market brands coordinate creative adaptation, packaging production and content localisation, supported by controlled AI for quality checks, approval tracking and content testing.

The legal entity in Japan remains Schawk Japan K.K., and no changes to existing contracts are required.

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About Propelis

Propelis is a global brand services group formed by the merger of SGK and SGS & Co. It helps brands move from idea to shelf through creative, packaging graphics, content production, branded environments, and workflow technology. Its family of specialist brands includes SGX, Marks, Collide, and 5Flow. Propelis operates in more than 30 countries, serving clients across CPG, food and beverage, personal care, beauty, retail, technology, sports, entertainment, travel, and hospitality. For more information, visit propelis.com.

SOURCE Propelis