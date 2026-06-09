Proton Perodua Save Kaw Kaw: PolicyStreet Offers RM100 Off Car Insurance for Proton and Perodua Owners

From 10 to 24 June, drivers of Malaysia's homegrown car brands can enjoy RM100 off their car insurance renewal, plus additional rewards through PolicyStreet's referral programme.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From balik kampung trips and late-night mamak runs to braving the daily crawl along the Federal Highway, generations of Malaysians have relied on homegrown favourites like the Myvi, Saga, Axia, and Bezza to get them where they need to be. To celebrate these everyday journeys, PolicyStreet has launched Proton Perodua Save Kaw Kaw – a new campaign that rewards drivers with RM100 in savings on car insurance renewals.

PolicyStreet launches "Proton Perodua Save Kaw Kaw" promotion offering RM100 off car insurance with promo code MYR100 for Proton and Perodua owners. Valid from 10–24 June 2026, exclusively at policystreet.com.my.

The deal is refreshingly simple. From 10 to 24 June 2026, Proton and Perodua owners who renew their car insurance through PolicyStreet can enter the promo code "MYR100" at checkout and enjoy RM100 in savings on their renewal.

"If you look around any neighbourhood, office car park, or highway in Malaysia, chances are you'll spot a Myvi, Saga, Axia, and Bezza within metres of one another. These are cars that millions of Malaysians rely on every day, and Proton Perodua Save Kaw Kaw is our way of making insurance renewal a little more rewarding for the drivers behind the wheel," said Wilson Beh, Chief Operating Officer of PolicyStreet Malaysia.

Nak kaw savings lagi? PolicyStreet's popular 10+10 Promo remains available until the end of June, offering an uncapped 10% discount on premiums after NCD, plus an additional RM10 off at checkout every day from 10 am to 11 am and 10 pm to 11 pm. For drivers who prefer to skip the clock-watching, Proton Perodua Save Kaw Kaw delivers a straightforward RM100 discount all day until 24 June.

Tak cukup kaw?! On top of the RM100 discount, customers can earn up to RM150 in Touch 'n Go eWallet credits by sharing their personal referral code with friends and family. Each successful referral rewards both the referrer and referee with RM30, with up to five referrals per customer. Combined with the campaign discount, customers can unlock up to RM250 in total value.

Beyond the savings, Proton and Perodua owners can compare quotes from multiple insurers on PolicyStreet in minutes, making it easier to find coverage that fits their needs and budget. Whether renewing online for the first time or switching from a traditional agent-led process, drivers can enjoy a simpler and more transparent way to manage their car insurance.

To renew your Proton or Perodua car insurance and enjoy RM100 in savings with promo code "MYR100", request a quote from PolicyStreet at policystreet.com.my between 10 and 24 June 2026. Stack your promos and referrals to make your savings extra kaw!

About PolicyStreet Group

PolicyStreet Group is a full-stack insurance technology (insurtech) group of companies providing digital insurance solutions to businesses and consumers across Asia and Australia.

The Group operates through multiple entities across its key markets and business lines, including its insurance distribution, embedded insurance, and reinsurance arms. It partners with over 40 insurance and takaful providers globally to deliver employee benefits and group insurance solutions, insurance aggregation services, and digital infrastructure that simplifies insurance.

PolicyStreet Group is backed by leading venture capital firms Altara Ventures and Gobi Partners, as well as sovereign wealth funds Khazanah Nasional Berhad and Cool Japan Fund. The Group serves over 10 million customers with more than US$10 billion in sum insured. It was featured in the Financial Times and Statista's Top 500 High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2026 list and named "Most Disruptive Insurtech in Malaysia" at the Insurance Asia News (IAN) Country Awards for Excellence 2025.

About PolicyStreet Malaysia

PolicyStreet Malaysia is the PolicyStreet Group's Malaysian subsidiary, providing consumer insurance alongside employee benefits and group insurance solutions.

It is an approved Financial Adviser and Islamic Financial Adviser regulated by Bank Negara Malaysia. As part of the PolicyStreet Group, it leverages the Group's technology capabilities to simplify access to insurance and enhance customer experience.

SOURCE PolicyStreet