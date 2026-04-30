PolicyStreet Doubles Down on Consumer Segment, Extends 10+10 Promo Amid Rising Cost Pressures

The insurtech extends its uncapped 10% discount on car insurance and Free Road Tax up to RM90 through the end of May, reinforcing its focus on accessibility and value.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PolicyStreet is doubling down on its consumer segment with the extension of its 10+10 Promo and Free Road Tax campaign, as more Malaysians navigate rising costs of car ownership and seek greater value and flexibility in their insurance choices.

PolicyStreet extends its uncapped 10% discount on car insurance and Free Road Tax up to RM90 through the end of May

The extension builds on strong traction since its initial launch in January, as more Malaysians become increasingly deliberate about how they manage everyday expenses. Amid ongoing fuel price pressures globally, alongside rising maintenance and household costs, customers are placing greater emphasis on keeping their insurance spend practical and cost-effective.

"For many Malaysians, a car is not a luxury but a necessity. It's how we get to work, support our families, and manage daily responsibilities. With costs rising across the board, we believe insurance shouldn't add to that burden. Extending this campaign is our way of helping to ease that pressure, and making sure essential protection remains within reach," said Wilson Beh, Chief Operating Officer of PolicyStreet.

With the 10+10 Promo, customers who renew their car insurance with PolicyStreet enjoy an uncapped 10% off their base premium after NCD, plus an additional RM10 off at checkout, no promo code required. The promotion runs from 1 to 24 May 2026, with two daily sale windows from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM and 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM. For drivers with base premiums of RM1,000 and above, this translates into at least RM100 in savings, with higher premiums unlocking even greater value.

From 25 to 31 May 2026, the campaign shifts to the Free Road Tax with Drive+ Membership offering. Customers who opt in for PolicyStreet's Drive+ Membership can enjoy free road tax capped at RM90, alongside partner benefits including discounts on car battery replacement and trade-ins with Bateriku, courtesy car rental discounts from Chillax2U, and an additional RM20 off their next renewal with PolicyStreet.

For Malaysians looking to unlock even more value, PolicyStreet's Refer-a-Friend programme offers an additional layer of savings. Customers will receive a unique referral code after their purchase, allowing both the referrer and the referred customer to enjoy RM30 TNG eWallet Reload PIN for each successful renewal. With up to five referrals per customer, this adds up to an extra RM150 in rewards on top of the campaign's existing benefits.

Customers can compare quotes across multiple insurers and complete their car insurance and road tax renewal in just minutes at www.policystreet.com.my, with flexible payment options designed to suit different needs. For full terms and conditions, visit www.policystreet.com.my/tnc.

About PolicyStreet Group

PolicyStreet Group is a full-stack insurance technology (insurtech) group of companies providing digital insurance solutions to businesses and consumers across Asia and Australia.

The Group operates through multiple entities across its key markets and business lines, including its insurance distribution, embedded insurance, and reinsurance arms. It partners with over 40 insurance and takaful providers globally to deliver employee benefits and group insurance solutions, insurance aggregation services, and digital infrastructure that simplifies insurance.

PolicyStreet Group is backed by leading venture capital firms Altara Ventures and Gobi Partners, as well as sovereign wealth funds Khazanah Nasional Berhad and Cool Japan Fund. The Group serves over 10 million customers with more than US$10 billion in sum insured. It was featured in the Financial Times and Statista's Top 500 High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2026 list and named "Most Disruptive Insurtech in Malaysia" at the Insurance Asia News (IAN) Country Awards for Excellence 2025.

About PolicyStreet Malaysia

PolicyStreet Malaysia is the PolicyStreet Group's Malaysian subsidiary, providing consumer insurance alongside employee benefits and group insurance solutions.

It is an approved Financial Adviser and Islamic Financial Adviser regulated by Bank Negara Malaysia. As part of the PolicyStreet Group, it leverages the Group's technology capabilities to simplify access to insurance and enhance customer experience.

SOURCE PolicyStreet