Public Medicare Group Sdn Bhd and Dr. Chieng King Chong Win Fast Enterprise and Master Entrepreneur Accolades at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2023 Malaysia

SINGAPORE, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned Malaysian healthcare provider Public Medicare Group Sdn Bhd (PMG) celebrates a remarkable double triumph at the prestigious Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2023 Malaysia. The company has been honored with the distinguished Fast Enterprise Award, recognizing its outstanding growth, innovation, and business prowess. Additionally, Dr. Chieng King Chong, the visionary Founder and Executive Chairman of PMG, has been bestowed with the esteemed Master Entrepreneur title. The APEA serves as a platform to celebrate excellence in business across the Asia Pacific region, and Public Medicare Group's recognition further solidifies its position as a leader in the healthcare sector.

Founded in 2012, PMG specializes in pharmacy, medical clinic, and dental clinic services. Since its establishment, the company has rapidly grown to become one of the largest local primary healthcare providers in Malaysia. With over 90 entities spread across Sarawak, Sabah, and Peninsular Malaysia, PMG is committed to delivering affordable, professional, and comprehensive healthcare services to local communities.

PMG's core business revolves around pharmacy services, medical clinics, and dental clinics. It caters to a wide range of markets, beginning its business in Sarawak with 40 pharmacies, 14 medical clinics, and 6 dental clinics. It has further expanded its presence to 20 pharmacies in Sabah and 11 pharmacies in West Malaysia.

Under its Founder and Executive Chairman Dr. Chieng's leadership, PMG has achieved remarkable milestones. The company has expanded its presence with more than 90 outlets, including pharmacies, clinics, and dental facilities, along with two management offices and four warehouses. A dedicated team, comprising nearly a thousand employees, has contributed to the company's success. In terms of financial achievements, PMG's turnover has seen a significant increase. With turnovers of RM72 million in 2020 and RM108 million in 2021, the company soon exceeded its previous achievements by surpassing the RM160 million mark in 2022. With plans for further expansion throughout Malaysia, PMG aims to strengthen its position as a leading local healthcare service provider.

Looking ahead, PMG aims to further expand its business coverage by increasing the number of medical clinics and pharmacies. With a target of 300 branches in the next four years, PMG aims to enhance its presence and better serve local communities. The company will continue to prioritize team collaboration, love for others, and trust as the foundation of its corporate culture.

PMG is dedicated to becoming a leader in the local healthcare services sector, making a significant impact in the industry. By actively seeking new partnerships, enhancing technological capabilities, and delivering exceptional services, PMG strives to provide high-quality healthcare experiences. Through innovative corporate culture and growth initiatives, PMG has achieved remarkable success, positively impacting local communities. Moving forward, the company remains committed to delivering exceptional healthcare services, sustaining growth, and driving continuous development and innovation in the local healthcare services sector.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia, and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for the future generation. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/ regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia .

