Qiming's Nisa Leung Made the 2024 Forbes Midas List

SHANGHAI, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Forbes Midas List, a distinguished industry list of the world's best venture capital investors, has been unveiled. Nisa Leung, Managing Partner at Qiming Venture Partners, has become a Forbes Midas Lister for the sixth consecutive year, ranking 40th this year.

The Forbes Midas List celebrates honorees' extraordinary investment insights and accomplishments.

Nisa and her team have shown a strong commitment to identifying startups that enhance the healthcare system while addressing global unmet medical needs. Over the past decade, Nisa and her team have overseen over 220 healthcare companies, including Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals (SHSE:603087), SinocellTech (SHSE:688520), Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GPCR), Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB, SEHK:9688), Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR), Belief BioMed, and Caidya.

This award recognizes Nisa's professional skills while also serving as a testament to the innovative investment strategies and sector expertise of Qiming. Qiming now manages eleven US dollar funds and seven RMB funds, totaling $9.5 billion in capital raised. Since its inception, Qiming has invested in outstanding companies in the Healthcare and Technology and Consumer (T&C) industries at the early and growth stages. In 2023, Qiming strategically and methodically invested in nearly 80 companies in the sectors.

Qiming has maintained a steady investment pace in 2023 and continued to evaluate and invest in exciting and disruptive areas. Additionally, Qiming strategically participated follow-on investments in high-quality portfolio companies.

Meanwhile, Qiming strengthened its post-investment ecosystem of support services, including events, recruitments, market communication, research, financial advisory and business development. These services aim to bolster support to entrepreneurs and portfolio companies.

About Qiming Venture Partners

Qiming Venture Partners was founded in 2006. Currently, Qiming Venture Partners manages eleven US Dollar funds and seven RMB funds with $9.5 billion in capital raised. Since our establishment, we have invested in outstanding companies in the Technology and Consumer (T&C) and Healthcare industries at the early and growth stages.

Since our debut, we have backed over 530 fast-growing and innovative companies. Over 200 of our portfolio companies have achieved exits through IPOs at the NYSE, NASDAQ, HKEX, Shanghai Stock Exchange, or Shenzhen Stock Exchange, or through M&A or other means. There are also over 70 portfolio companies that have achieved unicorn or super unicorn status.

Many of our portfolio companies are today's most influential firms in their respective sectors, including Xiaomi (SEHK:1810), Meituan (SEHK:3690), Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI, SEHK:9626), Zhihu (NYSE:ZH, SEHK:2390), Roborock (SHSE:688169), Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals (SHSE:603087), Tigermed (SZSE:300347, SEHK:3347), Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB, SEHK:9688), CanSino Biologics (SEHK:6185, SHSE:688185), Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR), APT Medical (SHSE:688617), New Horizon Health (SEHK:6606), Sanyou Medical (SHSE:688085), AmoyDx (SZSE:300685), Berry Genomics (SZSE:000710), SinocellTech (SHSE:688520), UBTech (SEHK:9880), Yuanxin Technology, Caidya, Belief BioMed, WeRide, among many others.

