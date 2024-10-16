Qisda Corporation President Honored with Master Entrepreneur Award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024 Taiwan

SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024 Taiwan took place on 13 September at the Grand Hyatt Taipei. The prestigious event shone light on many inspiring enterprises and entrepreneurs demonstrating business excellence.

As a renowned awards program, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) celebrates the achievements of outstanding businesses and their leaders who are driving positive change in the Asia Pacific region. President of Qisda Corporation, Joe Huang, was among the award recipients receiving the coveted Master Entrepreneur Award.

Joe Huang joined Qisda Corporation in 1997 and has held various leadership roles, including Plant Manager, VP of Manufacturing Operations, and COO. His deep understanding of the company's operations has enabled him to successfully lead Qisda through significant transformations since becoming President in 2022.

Huang's focus on sustainable innovation has driven the company's ESG efforts, resulting in numerous awards and recognition for its commitment to environmental and social responsibility. Under his leadership, Qisda has made strides in reducing waste, developing green initiatives, and fostering a sustainable corporate culture.

Joe Huang believes that "what you choose not to do matters more than what you do," because while everyone wants to achieve their dreams, few are willing to give up the less important things standing in their way. His belief has been instrumental in Qisda's success.

Recognizing the limitations of the highly competitive low-end display market, Huang's innovative thinking led the company to pivot towards high-end products like e-Sports and professional monitors. This strategic shift not only doubled Qisda's business revenue and shipment volumes but also solidified its position as the world's second-largest LCD monitor manufacturer.

Joe Huang has fostered a culture of excellence at Qisda by focusing on specialization, optimization, and pioneering new approaches. By applying this strategy to the 30-year-old subsidiary Data Image, he successfully repositioned the company to focus on weatherproof, rugged, and outdoor professional display markets. Within five years, Data Image emerged as a leader in these specialized areas, achieving impressive operational results and culminating in a successful public listing.

Joe Huang has made corporate sustainability a cornerstone of Qisda's operations. By uniting Qisda's Grand Fleet on a common sustainability platform, he has encouraged collaboration among nearly 400 suppliers to reduce carbon emissions by 30% by 2030. This initiative not only promotes environmental responsibility but also strengthens the company's influence and extends its sustainability resources to its subsidiaries.

Looking ahead, Huang aims to enhance Qisda's profitability by focusing on value expansion and operational efficiency. He plans to leverage the Grand Fleet's synergies and strengthen investment strategies to foster growth and innovation. By collaborating with industry leaders, Qisda seeks to create a future where technology and sustainability go hand-in-hand.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplift the economic status of people across Asia, and ensure a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia .

SOURCE Enterprise Asia