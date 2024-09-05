Qisda Corporation Wins Asia Responsible Enterprise Award 2024 for Corporate Sustainability Reporting, Showcasing Pioneering Qualities in its Business Operations

SINGAPORE, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qisda Corporation's commitment to corporate sustainability has recently been recognized at the prestigious Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2024, organized by Enterprise Asia. Founded in 1984 with its headquarters established in Taoyuan, Taiwan, Qisda Corporation's operations span several sectors, including information and communications technology (ICT), healthcare, smart solutions, and 5G network connectivity.

Qisda's vision for sustainability is grounded in company development and current ESG trends. The company aspires to become a leading innovator in the design and manufacturing of ICT and healthcare products, improving people's lives and taking action to create a more eco-friendly Earth. To achieve its sustainable development goals, Qisda has established relevant internal management approaches and actively participates in international initiatives such as the SBT and RE100 initiatives, making commitments to reduce carbon emissions in its supply chain by 20% before 2030, use 100% renewable energy by 2040, and reach Net Zero emissions in 2050.

The company's strategies can be found in its report, involving 6 foundational areas of focus, 5 dimensions of sustainable management, and its clear, goal-driven sustainability measures. After completing the report, internal audits are conducted to verify the consistency, completeness, and accuracy of the data. Any omissions are supplemented and confirmed by the respective departments. Additionally, a third-party verification company is commissioned for content verification to ensure compliance with the GRI Standards for comprehensive disclosure and high standards of accountability, thereby ensuring disclosure quality.

A truly responsible enterprise strictly adheres to the principles of accountability and transparency. Qisda's commitment to creating extensive and detailed sustainability reports has made it a paragon of responsible enterprises.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA)

The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards program recognizes and honors Asian businesses for championing sustainable and responsible entrepreneurship in the categories of Green Leadership, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Social Empowerment, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership, Corporate Sustainability Reporting, and Responsible Business Leadership. For more information, visit https://enterpriseasia.org/area/.

SOURCE Enterprise Asia