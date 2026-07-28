QNET Endorses UNODC-INTERPOL Global Anti-Fraud Framework as Ghana EOCO Partnership Gains International Recognition

The endorsement and international recognition reinforce the growing importance of public-private partnerships in combating organised fraud, recruitment fraud, human trafficking and related financial crimes.

HONG KONG, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QNET has formally endorsed the Global Public-Private Partnership Framework Against Fraud, joining a growing coalition of law enforcement agencies, international organisations, financial institutions, technology companies, responsible businesses and civil society organisations committed to strengthening global efforts against transnational fraud.

The endorsement follows QNET's participation in the inaugural UNODC-INTERPOL Global Fraud Summit in Vienna, where the Framework was officially launched after being introduced by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in March 2026., The Framework provides a practical roadmap for stronger public-private-sector cooperation through intelligence sharing, prevention, investigations, victim support and innovation.

QNET is among the organisations publicly listed by the UNODC as endorsing the Framework, reinforcing its commitment to collaborative efforts that support intelligence sharing, investigations, public awareness and victim support.

The announcement also comes as QNET's partnership with Ghana's Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has gained international recognition as an example of how public-private cooperation can strengthen efforts against organised fraud.

At the Summit, the QNET-EOCO partnership was presented as a practical case study demonstrating how collaboration between law enforcement and responsible businesses can help combat recruitment fraud, human trafficking and the criminal misuse of legitimate brands.

That recognition was further reinforced this month when EOCO, in collaboration with INTERPOL, convened the Regional Case Coordination Workshop on "Model Q" in Accra. The workshop brought together investigators and prosecutors from across West Africa to strengthen regional coordination against organised criminal networks responsible for recruitment fraud, human trafficking and related financial crimes.

Together, these developments underscore the growing international consensus that organised fraud can only be effectively addressed through sustained collaboration between governments, law enforcement agencies, and responsible private-sector organisations.

"The criminal networks behind today's fraud schemes do not operate in isolation, and neither can the response," said Mattias Mildenborn, CEO, QNET. "Our experience working alongside authorities such as Ghana's EOCO has demonstrated the value of trusted public-private collaboration in disrupting organised criminal networks and protecting vulnerable communities. Endorsing the Framework reflects our commitment to strengthening that cooperation internationally."

EOCO Executive Director Raymond Archer has likewise emphasised the importance of sustained collaboration between public authorities and responsible businesses.

"Our Memorandum of Understanding with QNET demonstrates how collaboration between law enforcement and the private sector can deliver meaningful results in tackling fraud and protecting citizens. Such partnerships are essential in addressing the evolving nature of organised financial crime," said Raymond Archer, Executive Director, Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO)

The partnership between QNET and EOCO was established in 2025 through a Memorandum of Understanding focused on intelligence sharing, investigative cooperation, public awareness and victim support. Since then, both organisations have worked together to combat organised criminal networks that misuse the QNET brand through fraudulent job offers, fake overseas employment schemes and human trafficking.

Beyond Ghana, QNET has expanded its collaboration with law enforcement agencies and regulators across multiple jurisdictions to identify the criminal misuse of its brand, support enforcement action against fraud networks and strengthen consumer protection.

As fraud continues to evolve across borders, QNET believes the principles outlined in the Global Public-Private Partnership Framework Against Fraud provide an important blueprint for strengthening cooperation between governments, law enforcement agencies and responsible private-sector organisations.

"Public-private partnerships are no longer optional in the fight against organised fraud—they are essential," added Mildenborn. "Our endorsement of the Framework reflects our long-term commitment to sharing practical experience, supporting investigations, protecting consumers and working alongside international partners to ensure legitimate businesses cannot be exploited by organised criminal networks."

About the Global Public-Private Partnership Framework Against Fraud

The Global Public-Private Partnership Framework Against Fraud was developed through the UNODC-INTERPOL Global Fraud Summit to strengthen international cooperation against fraud. The Framework promotes collaboration between governments, law enforcement agencies, industry and civil society through six guiding principles: shared responsibility, proactive prevention, information sharing, victim support, education and innovation.

For more information:

UNODC Global Fraud Summit: https://www.unodc.org/unodc/en/organized-crime/global-fraud-summit/

UNODC Endorsements: https://www.unodc.org/unodc/en/organized-crime/global-fraud-summit/endorsements.html

About QNET

QNET is a wellness and lifestyle-focused direct selling company founded in 1998 and headquartered in Hong Kong. Through its e-commerce platform and independent distributor network, QNET offers health, wellness and lifestyle products in more than 25 countries. The company actively collaborates with governments, regulators and law enforcement agencies to combat recruitment fraud, human trafficking, scams and the criminal misuse of its brand.

SOURCE QNET