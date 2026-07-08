Sparsa AI Launches Sovereign Enterprise AI Platform with Global Deployment at QNET

The Sparsa AI Enterprise Operating System (EOS) provides enterprises with a governed operating layer for AI agents, running securely on enterprises' own infrastructure, data and AI models that they own. Global lifestyle and wellness company QNET is among the first organisations globally to deploy the platform across its customer engagement ecosystem.

HONG KONG, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparsa AI, a Singapore-based enterprise AI company, today unveiled its sovereign Enterprise Operating System (EOS) at LEAP East, the premier global tech event in Hong Kong with global lifestyle and wellness company QNET among the first organisations to deploy the platform across its customer engagement ecosystem.

The Sparsa AI EOS is a full-stack agentic platform that acts as a governed operating layer across an enterprise, orchestrating AI agents across existing systems, data and AI models. Built to be sovereign by design, it is deployed within each customers' own environment, enabling organisations to retain full control over their data, AI models and intellectual property. Every AI agent action is governed and fully auditable, while the platform remains model-flexible with no vendor lock-in.

"A shifting geopolitical landscape is pushing governments and enterprises toward the same conclusion; organisations can no longer afford to cede their intelligence to the few countries and companies that control AI. Sovereignty over AI is becoming a requirement, not a preference. Sparsa AI EOS enables organisations to run autonomous AI agents across their operations using bespoke, continuously learning models while retaining ownership of their data, AI models and context layers, ensuring the intelligence they create remains entirely their own," said Mukund Srigopal, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sparsa AI.

At QNET, the EOS powers the company's customer support solution, including its long-standing digital assistant, Lisa AI. Lisa AI supports customers and Independent Distributors by managing enquiries and self-service requests across QNET's regional websites in multiple languages, with seamless handover to human agents whenever required. Building on this foundation, QNET is expanding the platform to enable unified engagement across both synchronous and asynchronous channels, allowing conversations and workflows to operate on a single AI platform.

Mattias Mildenborn, Chief Executive Officer of QNET: "AI is only valuable when it addresses complex business challenges while strengthening trust. As a global business operating across multiple regulatory environments, we require an AI platform that combines scalability with robust governance, security and compliance. Sparsa AI provides that foundation, enabling us to enhance customer and Independent Distributor engagement through faster, more consistent and more personalised experiences, while maintaining full control over our data, systems and regulatory obligations.

The QNET deployment marks the beginning of a broader enterprise AI rollout. Future AI agent workflows will extend into functions such as finance and legal, building on the same governed and sovereign foundation to support customer, partner, vendor and employee journeys.

"Enterprises are moving beyond isolated AI initiatives and are quickly pivoting towards journey-oriented, use-case-specific and well-governed AI operating models that can be deployed at scale," according to Ben Bredenkamp, Group Chief Information Officer of QI Group, parent company of QNET. "That requires much more than standard AI models - it requires an enterprise platform that's capable of securely orchestrating AI across existing systems while maintaining governance, compliance and data sovereignty. Sparsa AI EOS provides organisations with a practical, scalable pathway to operationalise AI without compromising governance, security or control."

Designed for enterprise-scale deployment, the Sparsa AI EOS enables organisations to embed AI into core business operations while maintaining enterprise-grade governance, security and flexibility. By enabling enterprises to deploy AI on infrastructure they own and control, the platform unlocks the benefits of agentic AI while safeguarding data ownership, governance, operational oversight and long-term strategic independence.

About QNET

QNET is a global lifestyle and wellness company that uses a direct selling business model to offer a wide range of exclusive products designed to help people live healthier, more balanced lives. Since 1998, QNET's innovative products and e-commerce-driven business model have helped build a global community of customers and entrepreneurs, guided by its philosophy of RHYTHM (Raise Yourself To Help Mankind).

QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Association in several countries, the Hong Kong Health Food Association, the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore and other recognised industry bodies. The company is also the Official Direct Selling Partner of Manchester City Football Club and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), reflecting its commitment to excellence, innovation, responsible entrepreneurship and global reach. Discover more at www.qnet.net.

About Sparsa AI

Sparsa AI is an enterprise AI company developing sovereign, governed AI infrastructure for organisations seeking to deploy agentic AI securely at scale. Its Enterprise Operating System (EOS) enables enterprises to orchestrate AI agents across existing systems, data and models while maintaining full control over governance, compliance and data sovereignty.

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SOURCE QNET