Qualcomm and Samsung Expand Collaboration with Snapdragon

Powering the New Galaxy Lineup Across Smartphones, Watches, and Intelligent Eyewear

SAN DIEGO, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Samsung Unpacked, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced that its Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, Snapdragon Wear™ Elite Platform and Snapdragon® AR1 Gen 1 will power Samsung's newest devices – including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8, Samsung Galaxy Watch9, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and the new Intelligent Eyewear.

A Connected Galaxy Ecosystem Powered by Snapdragon

Snapdragon is the foundation of the new Galaxy devices enabling a unified AI experience across smartphones, wearables, and intelligent eyewear. By delivering powerful on-device processing and enhanced cross-device connectivity, Snapdragon provides experiences that are consistent, contextually aware, and increasingly autonomous, adapting in real time to how users live, work, and create.

"We're entering a new age of AI, where intelligence is built into the personal devices people rely on throughout the day," said Cristiano Amon, President and Chief Executive Officer, Qualcomm Incorporated. "With Snapdragon powering the latest Galaxy smartphones, watches, and intelligent eyewear, Qualcomm and Samsung are enabling more natural, context-aware AI across the Galaxy ecosystem. We're proud to build on nearly 30 years of innovation as we help define the next generation of mobile experiences."

"The new Galaxy lineup is the result of close engineering collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies," said Won-joon Choi, President and Chief Operating Officer of MX Business, Samsung Electronics. "We optimized Snapdragon platforms together for each Galaxy form factor, securing the performance and efficiency that Galaxy AI experiences are built on. That foundation is what allows users to move across smartphones, watches, and eyewear with one consistent, premium Galaxy experience."

Advanced Mobile Performance for Galaxy AI

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy powers the next wave of Galaxy AI experiences across Samsung's latest foldable smartphones. Built on the Qualcomm Oryon™ CPU, the world's fastest mobile CPU, it delivers industry-leading performance, and exceptional responsiveness, all while maintaining outstanding power efficiency.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy enables more advanced, real-time AI experiences, from intelligent camera capabilities and immersive gaming to AI-enhanced connectivity, bringing faster, smarter, and more personalized interactions to the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Z Fold8, and Z Flip8.

Personal AI is Here

As part of broader Personal AI experiences, watches act as always-on companions, continuously capturing signals to power more personalized, context aware experiences. They work easily across a connected ecosystem of devices to deliver more intuitive, continuous interactions.

Announced at Mobile World Congress (MWC), Snapdragon Wear Elite brings advanced sensor fusion, high-performance and superior connectivity to Samsung Galaxy Watch9, and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 enabling them to continuously understand user context throughout the day and deliver more proactive, personalized health insights and guidance.

Intelligent Eyewear, Powered by Snapdragon

Qualcomm Technologies, Samsung, and Google are expanding their collaboration on Android XR beyond Galaxy XR headsets into intelligent eyewear, powered by Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1. At Samsung Unpacked, Gentle Monster & Warby Parker unveiled two additional designs as part of larger collections coming this fall, all built on Snapdragon to deliver the performance required for more contextual and helpful experiences. This growing range of designs reflects increasing momentum in the category and gives people more ways to experience intelligent eyewear, starting this fall.

Snapdragon powers the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8, Samsung Galaxy Watch9, and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 globally. Snapdragon powers Galaxy Z Flip8 in select regions.

For more information, you may refer to our press release here.

SOURCE Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.