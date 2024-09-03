Radisson Hotel Group delivers strong growth with over 130 new signings and openings internationally during HY1 2024

Elie Younes, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Development Officer at Radisson Hotel Group, says: "During the first six months of 2024 we reported strong growth across our international portfolio, while consistently creating relevance for guests and value for owners. Radisson Hotel Group's brands offer a clear solution for every market. We thank our owners, partners, and dedicated teams, whose trust, collaboration and commitment drive our continued success."

Ramzy Fenianos, Chief Development Officer, Development, Asia Pacific at Radisson Hotel Group, says. "As we continue to expand our footprint across Southeast Asia and the Pacific, we are thrilled to see the outstanding progress made during the first half of 2024. Our strategic focus on key markets in Australasia and Indochina has strengthened our presence and reinforced our commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences tailored to the unique needs of each region. The success of our new signings and openings across SEAP reflects our dedication to growth, innovation, and building strong partnerships with local stakeholders."

In EMEA, Radisson Hotel Group achieved significant portfolio growth across key destinations. Highlights include the signing of the first Radisson Collection in Paris (France), located near the Louvre Museum, and the opening of the Radisson Collection Hotel, Roma Antica in Rome (Italy), situated close to the Pantheon. Reinforcing its presence in Saudi Arabia, Radisson Hotel Group also announced the signing of the Radisson Collection Residences in Riyadh. Targeted to open later in 2024, this will be the Group's 10th property in the city and 44th in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, counting hotels in operation and under development.

In the first half of 2024, the Group has signed nearly 20 new Radisson Blu hotels, continuing the brand's leading status as the largest upper upscale brand in Europe for over 12 years. Additions to the portfolio include new signings in Montenegro, Italy, Tunisia, Tanzania as well as the world-famous Radisson Blu Das Triest Hotel in Vienna which will open its doors in the coming months.

The first six months of 2024 also marked the introduction of the Radisson Individuals brand in the attractive Cote d'Azur region of France and the expansion of its footprint in the UK, including the signings and openings of new properties in Folkestone (Kent) and Surrey.

In collaboration with their longstanding strategic partner, PPHE Hotel Group, Radisson Hotel Group opened the doors to art'otel Hoxton in London, UK. This hotel brings together a distinctive blend of art and lifestyle, showcasing captivating artwork by Signature Artist D*Face.

In APAC, Radisson Hotel Group accelerated its growth with significant developments in China, adding over 5,000 keys through new openings and signings in key cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, and Chengdu. This expansion contributes to a robust portfolio of over 400 hotels across various stages of development and operation in the region.

Strengthening its regional footprint, the Group continues to cater to growing demand with new signings in key Southeast Asian markets such as the Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia and Laos.

India remains a strategic focus area for Radisson Hotel Group following the signings and openings of nearly 25 hotels in 2024 so far, including India's first Cricket Stadium Hotel and the prestigious Radisson Collection in Udaipur. The recent grand opening of Radisson Collection Hotel & Spa, Riverfront Srinagar, also underscores the Group's strategic advancement in the Indian market.

Radisson Hotel Group also continued to grow its upscale resort destinations with signings and openings in breathtaking locations such as Sardinia, Poland, Montenegro, Indonesia, Vietnam and India.

The Group has also received notable accolades in the first half of 2024, including winning 'Hospitality App of the Year' for the Radisson Hotels app at the Leaders in Hospitality Awards in the Middle East. Additionally, Radisson Blu was named 'Best Hotel Chain in Sweden' at the Grand Travel Awards. The Group also expanded its commercial offerings to its owners with new enhanced services in Sales, Meetings & Events, Voice, and Web Optimization to drive new business opportunities across all revenue streams.

Watch here a video on the Business Development Update: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cjNkMlWIiGk

