Radisson Hotel Group leverages its strong owner confidence to accelerate global growth

BRUSSELS and NEW DELHI, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radisson Hotel Group continued to accelerate its growth strategy in the first half of 2026, signing and opening 160 hotels, representing more than 22,000 keys. This sustained momentum reflects continued owner confidence in the Group's brands and ability to generate compelling results, alongside continued demand for high-quality branded hospitality across global markets.

Elie Younes, EVP & global CDO, Radisson Hotel Group Radisson RED Auckland

During the first half of the year, the Group strengthened its presence across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific through a combination of signings, openings, market entries, and brand extensions. Activity continues to be driven by a diversified portfolio spanning luxury, lifestyle, upscale, resort, conversion, and mixed-use opportunities.

Diversified Growth Across EMEA

Across Europe, Radisson Hotel Group recorded several notable milestones, including the signing of Radisson Collection Hotel, Frankfurt and Radisson RED Vienna Danube Riverside, alongside new openings across Austria, Germany, and Poland. The Group broadened its resort footprint with new openings in Tenerife and Phuket, while Radisson Individuals expanded in Greece and Spain. Lifestyle and luxury brands also extended their reach, with Radisson RED debuting in New Zealand, the Philippines, and Türkiye, while Radisson Collection strengthened its presence in key gateway destinations, such as Lake Como. The Group is expanding its Verified Net Zero program, with the coming months seeing an additional 10 hotels joining the initiative across Norway, Denmark, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the first VNZ hotel in South Africa, while Les Loges, the gastronomic restaurant at Cour des Loges Lyon, A Radisson Collection Hotel, was awarded its first Michelin star just 10 months after reopening.

Across the Middle East and Africa, notable openings, including Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Barsha Heights, Radisson Collection Residences, Riyadh, and Radisson Blu Hotel, Almaty Airport, reinforced the Group's presence in strategic markets. Africa surpassed a significant milestone during the period, with more than 100 hotels now in operation and under development across the continent.

In EMEA and SEAP, Radisson has been the most-signed hotel brand within its segment since 2019, demonstrating the continued relevance of the brand, and the group, to owners and guests.

"We create value for our guests and owners through our brands and people. We believe in the long-term nature of our business and are committed to deliver above market returns to all our stakeholders," says Elie Younes, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Development Officer at Radisson Hotel Group.

New Market Entries and Brand Expansion Strengthen Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific remains one of Radisson Hotel Group's most important regions, supported by favourable demographics, increasing travel demand, and rising investor confidence in branded hospitality.

China continues to play an important role in the Group's long-term development strategy, with more than 260 hotels in operation across Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Park Inn by Radisson, and Radisson RED, and a substantial development pipeline across its midscale and lifestyle portfolio. Activity remains robust across major urban centers, including Wuhan, Beijing, and Chongqing, as well as emerging Tier 2, Tier 3, and Tier 4 cities, supported by the world's largest domestic travel market and continued demand for branded hospitality.

Across Southeast Asia Pacific, LIME Resort Bohol, a member of Radisson Individuals Premier, marked the debut of the brand in the region, In Australasia, Radisson RED Auckland became both the Group's first hotel in New Zealand and the first Radisson RED in the region.

India Remains a Growth Market

"India is one of the most promising hotel development markets in the world today," says Younes. "Demand continues to outpace supply, infrastructure is improving rapidly, and owner confidence remains high. Combined with our legacy in the country, the awareness of our brands and our exceptional colleagues on the ground, these fundamentals create significant opportunities for long-term, meaningful growth."

During the first half of 2026, the Group signed and opened 22 hotels in India, bringing its development pipeline in the country to nearly 100 hotels. Radisson Hotel Group currently operates 142 hotels with more than 15,500 keys across 86 cities in India, reinforcing its position as one of the country's leading international hotel operators. The Group recently unveiled its India Vision 2030 plan, which aims to grow its portfolio to 500 hotels over the next five years.

Watch the full Radisson Hotel Group Half-Year 2026 Development Update video here and download the accompanying fact sheet with key development statistics here.

ABOUT RADISSON HOTEL GROUP

Radisson Hotel Group is a rapidly expanding international hotel group, operating in EMEA and APAC with more than 1,620 hotels in operation and under development in +100 countries. The Group's overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson brand portfolio includes Radisson Collection, art'otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson — brought together under one commercial umbrella brand, Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is Radisson Hotel Group's loyalty program, which delivers an elevated experience that makes Every Moment Matter, counting more than 29 million members. As the most streamlined program in the sector, members enjoy exceptional advantages and can access their benefits from day one across a wide range of hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions, placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional, and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely Carbon Compensated.

At Radisson Hotel Group, we care for people, communities, and planet and aim to be Net Zero by 2050 based on the approved Science Based Targets. With unique solutions such as carbon-compensated Radisson Meetings, we make sustainable hotel stays easy. To facilitate sustainable travel choices, all our hotels are becoming verified on Hotel Sustainability Basics.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group's portfolio are subject to health and safety requirements, ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

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SOURCE Radisson Hotel Group