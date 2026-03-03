Raffles Family Office, GoUpscale and Synpulse Launch Quantive Partners to Build Integrated Wealth Operating Infrastructure for EAMs and MFOs

SINGAPORE, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raffles Family Office (RFO), the leading multi-family office, together with GoUpscale, a wealth management content engagement technology firm, and Synpulse, a global financial services consultancy and technology firm, today announced the launch of Quantive Partners, a strategic collaboration to develop an institutional-grade operating platform for External Asset Managers (EAMs) and Multi-Family Offices (MFOs) across Asia.

Chi Man Kwan, Group CEO of Raffles Family Office (centre), Dominic Gamble, CEO and Co-Founder of GoUpscale (left), and Yves Roesti, Managing Partner and CEO of Synpulse Group, at RFO’s Hong Kong office.

Quantive Partners is designed to address an infrastructure gap in Asia's private wealth ecosystem. It will provide EAMs and MFOs with a single, privacy-first platform that strengthens data integrity, improves risk visibility and raises team and client engagement. The aim is to reduce fragmentation across custodians and provide tools that enable more disciplined, scalable portfolio decision-making.

As portfolios become more global and multi-asset, EAMs and family offices are increasingly operating across multiple custodians, tools and data sources. At the same time, client expectations around transparency, risk visibility and control are rising. RFO, GoUpscale and Synpulse believe this infrastructure gap is now a material constraint on scalability and decision-making quality in the private wealth ecosystem.

Chi Man Kwan, Group CEO of Raffles Family Office, said: "As an MFO ourselves, we face the same challenges – multiple custodians, multiple portfolios, and rising expectations for transparency and control. Too much time is still spent reconciling data and managing fragmented tools. This joint venture is about fixing that: strengthening data integrity and governance, improving reporting, and freeing teams to focus on client outcomes and investment decisions."

Dominic Gamble, CEO and Co-Founder of GoUpscale, said: "Sales enablement in wealth management hasn't kept pace with how advisors and clients actually consume information today. This partnership signals a seismic shift to bring engagement solutions into core technology and front office roles, transforming static content and fragmented distribution into measurable engagement and revenue impact. This is about giving relationship managers and clients the tools to turn insight into action at scale."

Yves Roesti, Managing Partner and CEO of Synpulse Group, said: "Our collaboration through Quantive Partners is transforming a shared vision into a financial–services–grade platform built for scale, security, and flexibility. Through this strategic collaboration, we're able to bring institutional–level strength to the private wealth space powered by deep expertise and a collective drive to help clients move smarter and faster. Together, we're accelerating innovation and creating a more agile, future–ready ecosystem for EAMs and family offices."

Within Quantive Partners, RFO will be the anchor partner bringing the day-to-day realities of a multi-family office into the design so the platform is built around real advisory workflows and governance standards. GoUpscale will develop the research and intelligence layer, embedding structured insights into portfolio processes rather than treating research as a separate output. Synpulse will translate the shared blueprint into a financial services-grade platform, leading architecture and implementation to ensure it is secure, scalable and integration-ready across markets and custodians.

About Raffles Family Office

Raffles Family Office (RFO) is Asia's leading commercial multi-family office, dedicated to providing a comprehensive suite of wealth management services tailored for ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families. Leveraging an integrated platform that pairs independence with expert advisory across a wide spectrum of asset classes, RFO is uniquely positioned to offer bespoke, sustainable, and robust solutions for wealth growth and preservation. Further strengthening our offering is an extensive global partnership network, engineered for seamless collaboration with top-tier financial institutions worldwide. With dual headquarters in Hong Kong and Singapore, RFO's prominent presence spans across Asia's gateway cities, including Bangkok, Beijing, Shanghai, and Taipei. For additional information, visit http://www.rafflesgroup.co.

About GoUpscale

GoUpscale is a Singapore-based content engagement and sales enablement technology company serving the wealth and asset management industry. Established in 2021 by wealth industry veteran Dominic Gamble and technology leader Ben Backx, GoUpscale enables relationship managers, advisors and sales teams to create, distribute and track personalised digital content that drives measurable client engagement and commercial outcomes.

The company's modular software solutions, including AI-powered content generation, smart distribution tools and engagement analytics, help firms replace outdated formats such as PDFs with intelligent, client-ready digital experiences. GoUpscale's platform supports private and affluent banking, independent wealth managers and MFOs across Southeast Asia, Europe and North America, and has been adopted by more than 50 organisations seeking modern sales enablement technology.

About Synpulse

Synpulse is a global management consultancy and a trusted partner to financial institutions. We deliver end-to-end transformation for financial institutions, combining deep industry expertise with technology across strategy, design, implementation, and operations. With a network of over 100 ecosystem partners and our technology division Synpulse8, we co-create innovative digital solutions that deliver value-creating impact. Our team of 1,000+ professionals from more than 20 locations is united by a shared commitment to excellence and client success.

SOURCE Synpulse