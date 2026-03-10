RATIONAL at Food & Hospitality Asia (FHA) 2026: Intelligent And Sustainable Solutions For Professional Kitchens

SINGAPORE, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From 21 to 24 April, visitors can look forward to inspiring live shows, hands-on insights into intelligent kitchen solutions with experts at Singapore Expo Hall 2, 2B3-01.

Intelligent cooking systems live in action

RATIONAL intelligent kitchen system Food and hospitality exhibition participation

Expert chefs will demonstrate how RATIONAL simplify everyday kitchen tasks and deliver exceptional results in live cooking shows featuring Asian dishes. For example, the iCombi Pro will be used to cook Philippine Chicken Inasal and Indian Chicken Tikka. "We are here to inspire change and ignite conversations that drive the F&B industry towards higher standards," explains Miguel Lamberti, Senior Vice President RATIONAL Asia South & Pacific.

Tip: Every day at 3:30 p.m., interested visitors can sample whole roast dishes prepared using low-temperature cooking over 8 hours and with no supervision.

Autonomous cleaning with iCareSystem AutoDose

For those looking to make kitchen operations smoother, the iCareSystem AutoDose enables automated cleaning at the touch of a button or according to a cleaning time schedule. There is no need to refill tabs, saving time and improving work safety.

iVario Experience Island: Productivity and Precision combined

"This is the perfect opportunity to discuss workflow challenges in sectors like catering, and healthcare with RATIONAL experts," says Andy Tan, RATIONAL National Corporate Chef, Partner Market. At 12:30 p.m. daily, visitors can witness live tracking of energy saved, lower yield loss, and time savings compared to traditional cooking during the full-load cooking demonstration.

Digital support with ConnectedCooking

Visitors can learn how RATIONAL Cooking Systems become smarter when linked to ConnectedCooking. Whether it's creating and distributing cooking paths, HACCP monitoring or remote service support.

Sustainability at RATIONAL: Scientifically Sound and Transparent

According to the Weihenstephan-Triesdorf University of Applied Sciences (Germany) study, RATIONAL helps catering businesses reduce their ecological footprint, while improving food quality and working conditions (Refer: https://www.rational-online.com/en_xx/cmp/axa-case-study/international/).

What's more, RATIONAL is the first manufacturer in the industry to calculate the product carbon footprint. This gives customers a valuable tool for making informed investment decisions.

"We welcome every visitor to explore how we can shape the future of professional kitchens together," says Lamberti. Find out more here: https://www.rational-online.com/en_sg/lp/fha-registration/.

About RATIONAL

The RATIONAL Group is the world market and technology leader in the field of hot food preparation for professional kitchens. The company was established in 1973 and now employs more than 2,700 people, of whom over 1,500 are based in Germany. RATIONAL has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since its IPO in 2000 and is currently included in the MDAX.

The primary objective of the company is to always offer its customers maximum benefits. RATIONAL is committed to the principle of sustainability, which is expressed in the corporate principles for environmental protection, leadership, occupational safety and social responsibility. Numerous international awards attest to the high quality of the work carried out by RATIONAL employees.

