Raydium Semiconductor Corporation Achieves Two Accolades at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024 Taiwan

SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fabless semiconductor company Raydium Semiconductor Corporation earned a double win at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024 Taiwan, bringing home two awards under the Master Entrepreneur and Corporate Excellence categories. The grand awards ceremony took place on 13 September at the Grand Hyatt Taipei.

The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA), established in 2007, is the region's top awards program recognizing exceptional entrepreneurship, innovation, and leadership. It rewards enterprises for their contributions to society while creating an avenue for leading entrepreneurs to network and discover new opportunities.

Raydium Semiconductor Corporation is a leading innovator in AMOLED display driver IC technology. Its products are widely used in various devices, including televisions, computers, mobile phones, automotive displays, and medical equipment. In 2022, Raydium achieved a significant milestone by listing on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE).

Since its inception in 2003, the company has grown rapidly, with over 1,000 employees and offices in Taiwan and China, while its headquarters are located in Hsinchu Science Park. In the first half of 2024, the company achieved a new revenue milestone of NTD 12.49 billion. To sustain growth, the company plans to continue investing in product diversification.

Raydium is committed to attracting and retaining top talent. In 2023, the company introduced employee stock ownership and childcare subsidies to enhance employee benefits. The company fosters a collaborative and supportive corporate culture that prioritizes personal development. It actively invests in talent development, organizing over 50 book club meetings annually to promote continuous learning and organizational efficiency. Partnerships between academia and industry are also promoted to enhance knowledge and technology.

Hermit YK Huang, Chairman and CEO of Raydium, is a well-deserved recipient of the Master Entrepreneur Award as his exceptional business acumen has significantly contributed to Raydium's success. With nearly four decades of experience in the display industry, Hermit Huang possesses a deep understanding of technological trends. He successfully navigated Raydium through economic challenges by strategically investing in emerging markets like AMOLED and automotive display technologies.

Over the past decade, the company's revenue and profit have grown significantly, establishing Raydium as a leading IC design company in Taiwan. Under his leadership, the company's revenue has soared from NTD 8 billion to over NTD 20 billion.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplift the economic status of people across Asia, and ensure a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia .

