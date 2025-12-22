Razer Gold: The 7 Year Power Up

The idea is simple: as the community tops up and follows Razer Gold on socials, more rewards and benefits are unlocked — making this celebration more valuable for everyone. From December 7th, 2025 through January 31, 2026, players can unlock massive giveaways, special in-game content, and meaningful discounts tied to community participation and transaction milestones.

Community-driven Milestone Quests anchor the event, where every action helps fill a communal vault. The campaign features three quests designed to reward players both individually and collectively:

The Gold Growth Quest unlocks bonus codes as social milestones are achieved, culminating in a major giveaway of Gold vouchers.

The campaign also features collaborations with major global publishers, offering special deals and content available only during the celebration (Terms and conditions apply):

Legend of Ymir: Social giveaway offering premium prizes, including the Huntsman V3 Pro keyboard, DeathAdder V4 Pro mouse, BlackShark V3 Pro headset, and USD50 in Razer Gold.

Players are invited to join the anniversary now. Visit gold.razer.com to unlock rewards, and follow Razer Gold on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook for updates.

Learn more about Razer here.

