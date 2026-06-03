Ready, Travel!: Agoda Showcases South Korea's Iconic Screen Tourism Destinations

- Agoda reports rising interest in filming-location destinations including Yeongwol, Goryeong, Yesan, Suwon, and Jangheung among domestic and international travelers

SEOUL, South Korea, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With K-dramas, K-movies, and K-pop continuing to captivate audiences worldwide, the Korean Wave has evolved into a global cultural phenomenon. As a result, "screen tourism," a travel style inspired by destinations featured on screen, is rapidly gaining popularity among travelers. Reflecting this trend, digital travel platform Agoda has curated a list of destinations featured in various South Korean productions.

Travelers looking to step into the worlds they have seen on screen and relive memorable moments can visit filming locations and production sets featured in the content. Spots shown in some of the most talked-about productions in recent years, as well as titles that continue to be loved by fans both in South Korea and abroad are highlighted below.

Yeongwol

Yeongwol served as a filming location for "The King's Warden," the recent box office hit that attracted more than 16.8 million viewers. The destination offers travelers the opportunity to trace the footsteps of King Danjong, the sixth king of the Joseon Dynasty. Following the film's success, accommodation searches on Agoda by both domestic and international travelers rose 190% YoY between January and April. Visitors can explore historic landmarks including Cheongnyeongpo and Jangneung Royal Tomb, the tomb of King Danjong, while experiencing the setting and history portrayed in the film.

Goryeong

Goryeong also served as a key filming location for "The King's Warden." Visitors can revisit memorable scenes depicting the confrontation between Han Myeong-hoi and King Danjong at the government office scene. The destination has also gained recognition as a filming spot for renowned recent K-dramas such as "To My Beloved Thief" and "Bon Appetit, Your Majesty." Accommodation searches for Goryeong on Agoda doubled YoY between January and April, underscoring the growing influence of K-content on travel trends.

Yesan

Yesan recorded a 35% increase in accommodation searches on Agoda, likely driven by the recent horror film "Salmokji: Whispering Water." The film centers around Salmokji Reservoir, a site long associated with local paranormal legends and alleged ghost sightings. Since the film's release, the reservoir has attracted increasing attention from thrill-seeking travelers, many of whom visit the site at night and share their experiences online.

Suwon

Suwon, known for its appearances in a range of popular K-dramas, continues to attract K-content fans, recording a 21% increase in accommodation searches on Agoda. Travelers can explore filming locations featured in "Our Beloved Summer," "Lovely Runner," "Extraordinary Attorney Woo," and more. The city's blend of historic landmarks and modern scenery has made it a versatile filming backdrop and a must-visit choice destination for drama enthusiasts.

Jangheung

With an 18% increase in accommodation searches among both domestic and international travelers, Jangheung offers visitors a chance to immerse themselves in the world of K-content. The destination is home to the former Jangheung Prison cultural complex, Papillon Zip, the only site in South Korea to preserve authentic prison infrastructure. Its distinctive setting has been featured in productions such as "Surely Tomorrow", "The Price of Confession", "No Tail to Tell", "The Manipulated", and more.

Jay Lee, Regional Director, North Asia at Agoda, said "Domestic destinations featured in TV shows and films continue to gain popularity among local and international travelers, highlighting how screen tourism is driving interest in emerging local hotspots and contributing to regional economies. Through Agoda, travelers can easily discover great-value accommodations and activities, making it simpler to explore these hidden gems and experience the destinations behind their favorite on-screen stories."

With over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, Agoda enables travelers to plan and combine every part of their journey in one place. Running until 21 May, Agoda's 21st Birthday Sale will offer up to 60% off on hotel bookings, along with exclusive deals on flights and activities. Discover more on Agoda's mobile app or at Agoda.com.

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SOURCE Agoda