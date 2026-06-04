The world's first mass-produced smartphone with a 10,001mAh battery, delivering ultra-long endurance, leading the industry into the 10,000mAh era.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- realme, the world's fastest-growing smartphone brand, today launches the P4 Power 5G in Malaysia, a major technological breakthrough that pushes smartphone battery innovation to a new frontier, leading the industry into the 10,000mAh era. Equipped with the groundbreaking 10,001mAh Titan Battery, flagship-level performance, and a striking Visible Power Design, the realme P4 Power 5G is engineered for the new generation that refuses to compromise between style, power, and longevity.

realme P4 Power 5G Officially Launches in Malaysia with the World’s First 10,001mAh Titan Battery

The Battery Tech Pioneer: 10,001mAh Titan Battery that Redefines Endurance

After years of innovation, realme has achieved a historic milestone with the world's first mass-produced 10,001mAh smartphone battery with the realme P4 Power 5G, marking its ambitious leap in power technology. The device introduces the industry's first 10,001mAh Titan Battery, nearly twice the size of a typical smartphone and powerful enough to redefine everyday and high-demand endurance. With next generation silicon carbon anode technology and an advanced C Pack and F Pack protection design, the realme P4 Power 5G delivers exceptional long-lasting performance while maintaining a slim 9.08mm, 219g body that achieves a rare balance between extreme battery capacity and comfortable ergonomics.

Beyond capacity, the device is designed with strong safety protection. With Titan Battery, the battery powerhouse functions reliably from –30°C to 56°C. The battery has passed flat compression, overcharging and battery drop tests, earning TÜV Five Star Battery Safety Certification as the first smartphone in the 10000mAh class to achieve it. With next generation silicon carbon chemistry and intelligent charging management, the battery supports up to 1650 cycles and maintains high health levels for more than 80% after eight years, setting a new standard for long term battery reliability.

Despite its massive capacity, the device supports 80W fast charging, reaching 50% in just 36 minutes, and introduces the world's fastest 27W reverse charging for powering accessories and other devices with ease. Together, these breakthroughs make the realme P4 Power 5G set a new benchmark for what a smartphone battery can achieve, offering young users reliable, worry-free power that lasts for years.

Flagship Performance Meets Smooth Display

The Official Gaming Phone for MLBB Academy League Musim Season 5 (MAL MY S5) also delivers strong and efficient performance powered by the Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset, enabling faster image recognition, enhanced HDR processing and reliable 4K recording for smooth gaming and effortless multitasking. The experience is further elevated by the HyperGlow 4D Curve⁺ AMOLED display, featuring a 144Hz refresh rate. With peak brightness reaching 6,500nits and 1.07 billion colors, the display remains vivid, fluid, and clearly visible even under bright outdoor conditions. The realme P4 Power 5G delivers consistent smooth and immersive visual experience for all usage including gaming, streaming, or everyday browsing.

Visible Power Design: Where Technology Befriends Transparency

Building on the P series' youth-centric spirit, the realme P4 Power 5G introduces a "Visible Power" design that turns internal engineering into an aesthetic feature. Its rear panel is split into two zones: a lower matte section housing the large 10,001mAh battery, and an upper transparent area revealing the internal circuitry.

Available in vibrant Flash Orange and sophisticated Power Silver, the design communicates transparency and power globally, reflecting realme's goal to make advanced tech visible and relatable.

Further elevating this design philosophy beyond aesthetics and delivering a complete flagship-level experience, the device features IP69, IP68 and IP66 protection, ArmorShell Protection, Corning Gorilla Glass, 400% UltraBoom high-volume audio and the latest realme UI 7.0. Together, these elements bring durability, refinement and ultra-smooth visual performance into a device created by and for the new generation.

Price and Availability

As the most powerful P Series device ever, the realme P4 Power 5G is priced at RM1,999 and will be available starting 3 June 2026 through realme's official TikTok Shop.

Customers can enjoy an exclusive Super Brand Day offer on realme's official TikTok Shop from 3–5 June 2026, where the P4 Power 5G will be available for just RM1,599.

Stay tuned to realme Malaysia's official website and social media for more information.

About realme:

realme is a global consumer technology company disrupting the smartphone market by making cutting-edge technologies more accessible. It provides a range of smartphones and lifestyle technology devices with premium specs, quality, and trend-setting designs to young consumers.

Established by Sky Li in 2018, realme has become one of the top 5 smartphone players in 30 markets globally in just three years, and realme has entered multiple markets worldwide, including China and Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa, and has a global user base of over 200 million. 2024 is the year of rebranding for realme with its new slogan, "Make it real." Under the new brand spirit, realme will focus more on young users than before and bring real, clear, and tangible benefits to their lives.

For more information, please visit https://www.realme.com/my/.

SOURCE realme