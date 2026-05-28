RedBox Storage Wins Triple Crown at SSAA Awards 2026 -- Three-Peat as Hong Kong's Best, Plus Creative Marketing Excellence Across Asia

HONG KONG, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RedBox Storage, Hong Kong's leading self-storage provider, has been recognised with two awards at the Self Storage Association Asia (SSAA) Awards 2026, cementing its position as both an industry leader and a creative force reshaping how Hongkongers think about self-storage.

RedBox Storage's three SSAA Awards 2026 trophies: Best Multi-Site Operator (Hong Kong) for the third consecutive year, and Creative & Effective Marketing Award for both Hong Kong and Asia regions.

For the third consecutive year, RedBox has been named "Best Multi-Store Operator (Hong Kong)", a testament to its consistent operational excellence and trusted service across the city. But this year's win carries extra meaning: RedBox also claimed the "Creative and Effective Marketing Award (Asia and Hong Kong)", honouring the brand's creative, locally curated "Unbox Your Life" campaign.

Three Years Running: Operational Excellence You Can Trust

Winning "Best Multi-Store Operator – Hong Kong" three years in a row is no small feat in a competitive self-storage market. This recognition reflects RedBox's unwavering commitment across its self-owned properties:

Safety and compliance first — All RedBox facilities are fully compliant with government regulations, equipped with 24/7 CCTV surveillance, apps-enabled access control, and the Red Vault fireproof storage solution — Hong Kong's first, built with certified fire-resistant materials

— All RedBox facilities are fully compliant with government regulations, equipped with 24/7 CCTV surveillance, apps-enabled access control, and the — Hong Kong's first, built with certified fire-resistant materials Flexible storage solutions for individuals and businesses — Climate-controlled units with options ranging from compact lockers to large-scale inventory storage

for individuals and businesses — Climate-controlled units with options ranging from compact lockers to large-scale inventory storage Customer-first service — Conveniently located near MTR stations with parking, 7-day onsite and CS from 10am to 10pm support…RedBox goes beyond just renting a mini storage space

With nearly 1,500 five-star Google reviews, RedBox's customer satisfaction speaks for itself. "Winning these awards is an honour, but it's also a reminder that we can't stand still," said Benny Chung, CEO of RedBox. "The industry is evolving, customer expectations are rising, and we're committed to staying ahead — whether that's through smarter technology, better service, or bolder creative thinking."

Made in Hong Kong, For Hong Kong

The award-winning "Unbox Your Life" campaign didn't just promote mini storage as a utility. It repositioned RedBox as a lifestyle enabler — helping Hongkongers make space not just in their homes, but in their lives, for the hobbies, passions, and experiences that matter.

The campaign drove a 191% year-on-year increase in brand name search volume and a 48% rise in customer enquiries. Featuring AI-powered videos, real customer stories on social, YouTuber collaborations, and an immersive pop-up experience in Central...the campaign proved that creativity and commercial effectiveness can go hand in hand.

"This award isn't just about marketing tactics — it's about understanding the city we call home," said KK Chan, Director of Marketing. "We know what it's like to live in a small Hong Kong apartment. We understand the desire to keep your hobbies alive, hold onto your children's treasured toys, or store inventory for your growing side business — without turning your living room into a warehouse."

About RedBox Storage

Acquired by global investment giant Brookfield Asset Management in 2022, RedBox Storage has established itself as a premier storage specialist, offering innovative and flexible solutions for individuals and businesses. With a focus on innovation, unmatched quality, and customer-centric service, RedBox Storage helps you make room for what matters most.

For more information about RedBox Storage Hong Kong, visit www.redboxstorage.com.hk.

SOURCE RedBox Storage