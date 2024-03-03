REPT BATTERO Secures SUNGROW's "Quality Excellence Award" at the 2024 Global Partners Conference

WENZHOU, China and HEFEI, China, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a notable acknowledgment of its commitment to quality and innovation, REPT BATTERO was honored with the prestigious "Quality Excellence Award" by SUNGROW at the Global Partners Conference held in Hefei on February 28, 2024. This accolade serves as a testament to REPT BATTERO's leadership in the new energy sector and its dedication to delivering high-quality, high-performance battery products.

REPT BATTERO Secures SUNGROW’s “Quality Excellence Award” (PRNewsfoto/REPT BATTERO)

SUNGROW, a leading national high-tech enterprise, specializes in the R&D, manufacturing, sales, and service of new energy power supply equipment, focusing on solar, wind, energy storage, hydrogen energy, and electric vehicle sectors. In 2023, SUNGROW's photovoltaic inverters led the global market with shipments ranging between 120-140GW, securing the top spot worldwide (according to S&P Global). Additionally, its energy storage system shipments exceeded 10GWh, maintaining its position as the leader among Chinese companies in the industrial and commercial energy storage system market for the seventh consecutive year (according to CNESA). SUNGROW also achieved the second rank in the global market value list of photovoltaic companies for 2023 (according to IN-EN).

REPT BATTERO steadfastly adheres to its philosophy of technological innovation and outstanding quality, constantly enhancing product quality through skillful management of internal resources and the refinement of production and quality control processes. For an extended period, REPT BATTERO has been supplying SUNGROW with the Wending series of batteries, known for their high energy density, robust safety features, and long service life. This ongoing partnership exemplifies REPT BATTERO's capacity to meet the demanding requirements of leading companies in the renewable energy sector, further contributing to the advancement of sustainable energy technologies.

This recognition underscores REPT BATTERO's ongoing efforts to address challenges, establish industry benchmarks with superior quality concepts, and provide customers with high-end, high-performance battery products. Looking ahead, REPT BATTERO remains focused on quality, pushing the envelope, and harnessing innovation to pursue excellence. As an advocate for quality standards and a proponent of a quality-first mindset, REPT BATTERO is dedicated to building a successful future with its partners through a steadfast commitment to quality.

ABOUT REPT BATTERO

REPT BATTERO Energy Co., Ltd. (abbreviated as REPT BATTERO), established in 2017, is the first enterprise invested by TSINGSHAN Industry in new energy field. By virtue of TSINGSHAN's rich resources of nickel mine, REPT BATTERO focuses on research and development, production and sales of power battery and system-level applications, and offers high-quality solutions for BEV and intelligent power storage. In 2022, REPT was among the Top 5 energy storage battery companies in global shipments and No.2 in domestic utility energy storage battery shipments. The company is on track to raise its total capacity to over 150 GWh in 2025. Please visit https://chinarept.com/en/ and https://www.linkedin.com/company/reptbattero/ for more information.

ABOUT SUNGROW

SUNGROW Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("SUNGROW") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 340 GW installed worldwide as of December 2022. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, SUNGROW is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 26-year track record in the PV space, SUNGROW products power over 150 countries worldwide.

SOURCE REPT BATTERO