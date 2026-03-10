Results Announced for the 2025 "My Beautiful Encounter with China" Essay & Short Video Competition

BEIJING, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Global Times Online:

The results of the 2025 "My Beautiful Encounter with China" Essay and Short Video Competition have been officially announced. The competition was guided by the Department of International Cooperation and Exchanges of the Ministry of Education, hosted by the Chinese Service Center for Scholarly Exchange, and organized by Global Times Online.

This year's competition attracted 3,007 submissions from 137 countries and regions, including 1,433 short videos and 1,574 essays. After rounds of online voting and expert review, 124 outstanding works were selected, including 63 short videos and 61 essays.

A range of awards were presented, including "Beauty in Light and Shadow," "Creative Innovation," "Cultural Bridge," "Light of Friendship," "Beauty in Words," and "Star of Popularity."

Created by participants from diverse cultural backgrounds, the award-winning works document personal experiences and observations in China through words and images. Together, they present vivid stories of daily life, cultural exchange, and friendship, offering an authentic and multifaceted view of contemporary China.

Although the competition has concluded, the sharing of these stories will continue. In the coming months, selected award-winning and featured works will be showcased online, allowing more audiences to experience these meaningful encounters with China.

Full results:

https://www.studyinchina.edu.cn/articleDetail?arcId=d7a9598575eb4eaa89838dfd55200e12

SOURCE Global Times Online