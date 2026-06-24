Ricoh earns place on TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies 2026 list for third consecutive year

TOKYO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh Company, Ltd., today announced that it has been named one of the World's Most Sustainable Companies 2026 by TIME magazine and Statista, marking the third consecutive year the company has been recognised.

Ricoh has been recognised by TIME and Statista as one of the World’s Most Sustainable Companies 2026, marking its third consecutive year on the list.

Compiled by TIME and Statista, the ranking evaluates companies through a detailed, multistep methodology covering sustainable business practices; public commitments and external ratings; reporting and transparency; and environmental and social stewardship. For the 2026 list, more than 5,800 companies across 43 countries and 20 industries were assessed, with 750 companies selected worldwide.

The TIME and Statista evaluation recognised Ricoh's strong performance in public commitments, external ratings and transparency, particularly in environmental performance. Key strengths included science-based targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative, clear reporting on progress toward those targets and Ricoh's CDP double-A score for climate change and water security. The assessment also highlighted Ricoh's robust disclosure across the key performance indicators evaluated. These results underscore Ricoh's focus on measurable climate action, credible reporting and responsible management across its global operations.

"Earning a place on TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies 2026 list for the third consecutive year is a great honour for Ricoh and reflects our ongoing commitment to integrating sustainability into our business with transparency and accountability," said Mikako Suzuki, chief sustainability and risk management officer at Ricoh Company, Ltd. "Guided by the Three Ps Balance — Ricoh's approach to aligning prosperity, people and the planet — we will continue to create value for customers and society by helping organisations transform the way people work while contributing to a more sustainable future."

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Related Links

Sustainability > Materiality for the Ricoh Group

https://www.ricoh.com/sustainability/materiality

https://www.ricoh.com/sustainability/materiality Integrated Report > Commitment and Recognition

https://www.ricoh.com/about/integrated-report/data/commitment

About Ricoh

Ricoh is a global integrator in workplace transformation, operating in approximately 200 countries and regions and headquartered in Tokyo. Supporting customers' value creation, Ricoh offers workplace services and solutions that empower organisations to work smarter through advanced technologies—including AI— together with long-standing expertise rooted in printing. Ricoh also operates commercial and industrial printing businesses and delivers new solutions leveraging inkjet technology. In the financial year ended March 2026, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,608 billion yen (approx. 16.4 billion USD).

For 90 years since our founding, Ricoh has upheld its mission and vision of empowering individuals to find Fulfilment through Work—and that commitment continues today. By understanding and transforming how people work, we unleash their potential and creativity to realise a sustainable future.

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

© 2026 RICOH ASIA PACIFIC PTE LTD. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Ricoh Asia Pacific Pte Ltd