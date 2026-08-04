Ricoh named a Leader in the 2026 Worldwide Laser Production Printers by IDC MarketScape

TOKYO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh today announced it has been named in the Leaders Category in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Laser Production Printers, 2026 Vendor Assessment[i].

This IDC MarketScape assesses the capabilities and strategies of 11 worldwide vendors of laser production printers. According to the report a 'key capability is Ricoh's polymerised toner technology that improves print quality and energy efficiency'. We believe this demonstrates how our technology supports our sustainability goals.

Ricoh has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Laser Production Printers, 2026 Vendor Assessment.

It continued: "More importantly, Ricoh's core capability in laser production printers is shown not only in the hardware but also in the integration of semiconductor laser technology, electrophotography, toner materials science, and high-volume print engineering developed over nearly 90 years of imaging innovation."

This latest recognition follows Ricoh being positioned in the Leaders Category in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide High-Speed Inkjet 2025 Vendor Assessment (#US52990625, December 2025).

"We are delighted to again be named a Leader by IDC MarketScape," said Koji Miyao, President, Ricoh Graphic Communications & Senior Corporate Officer, Ricoh Company, Ltd. "We are especially pleased that our commitment to research and development and the many innovations that result from it have been considered. We believe it confirms the value of our focus on co-innovating with clients and partners to identify and develop solutions that support high quality production, agility, and growth."

Said Tim Greene, Research Director at IDC, "Ricoh is considered a trusted brand in production printing because it combines engineering heritage, global support, stable technology platforms, and reliable performance, all of which are essential for professional print providers that depend on their equipment for daily business operations."

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About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Ricoh

Ricoh is a global integrator in workplace transformation, operating in approximately 200 countries and regions and headquartered in Tokyo. Supporting customers' value creation, Ricoh offers workplace services and solutions that empower organisations to work smarter through advanced technologies—including AI— together with long-standing expertise rooted in printing. Ricoh also operates commercial and industrial printing businesses and delivers new solutions leveraging inkjet technology. In the financial year ended March 2026, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,608 billion yen (approx. 16.4 billion USD).

For 90 years since our founding, Ricoh has upheld its mission and vision of empowering individuals to find Fulfilment through Work—and that commitment continues today. By understanding and transforming how people work, we unleash their potential and creativity to realise a sustainable future.

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

© 2026 RICOH ASIA PACIFIC PTE LTD. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

[i] IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Laser Production Printers 2026 Vendor Assessment, #EUR154121926 May 2026

SOURCE Ricoh Asia Pacific Pte Ltd