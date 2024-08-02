Integrating Ricoh's AI Technology to provide all-inclusive IT and equipment support

Deepening the DaaS solution to offer more flexible solutions for customers

HONG KONG, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh Hong Kong officially announces the launch of its upgraded "MITS" comprehensive professional technical and equipment support service based on Ricoh's AI system. Integrating the Group's 7x24 Regional Operation Center, it provides full-time network management services and support. Furthermore, Ricoh has deepened its all-in-one "DaaS (Device-as-a-Service) solution", providing enterprises with flexible and convenient computer equipment, technical support and professional IT management. DaaS empowers enterprises to focus on business expansion and unlocking new market opportunities.

RICOH Hong Kong announces grand opening of the "MITS" IT managed services center, integrating Ricoh's AI Technology to provide all-inclusive IT and equipment support.

Leveraging its expertise in smart office technologies, Ricoh has adopted the international security management system standard ISO 27001 certification, ensuring the security of enterprises' important data. Ricoh has also committed to providing a wide range of innovative solutions, focusing on network defense and keeping up with the development of AI. This initiative aims to improve the network security level for enterprise customers, while integrating AI systems to achieve more efficient digital business development.

"Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a mainstream development direction," said Mr. Ricky Chong, Managing Director of Ricoh Hong Kong. "We have been dedicated to developing AI technologies in recent years, with the aim of helping our colleagues enhance their work efficiency. Our 'MITS' IT Managed Services Center is equipped with AI-powered analysis and monitoring capabilities, which will elevate the cybersecurity and overall technological efficiency of small and medium-sized enterprises. With the upgrade to our MITS+ service, we hope to enable Hong Kong's small and medium-sized enterprises to focus on business expansion with confidence, even in the face of limited resources and IT personnel."

Ricoh Comprehensively Upgrades MITS to Provide Professional IT Support

As the digital era evolves, enterprises require the latest computer equipment and IT technologies to capture opportunities and run their operations effectively. Ricoh's upgraded MITS+ service integrates the company's self-developed "Large Language Model" and "Retrieval-Augmented Generation" intelligent work assistants into the system, adding enterprise customer information to the AI system. This allows MITS+ engineers to quickly obtain customer device information and provide efficient professional IT support to enterprises. Customers only need to notify Ricoh through the MITS app, service hotline, or WhatsApp, and the professional MITS team will be quickly dispatched to provide technical support. Based on internal data, over 90% of our customers received assistance from our professional technical personnel within 30 minutes."

Furthermore, MITS+ provides unlimited remote services and comprehensive monitoring for enterprise customers. When the system detects potential issues, it will automatically create a service request; the technical team will then directly contact the customer and provide remote support to promptly resolve the IT issue. Customers can also schedule field service from the MITS team to quickly address any IT-related issues. The MITS+ service provides customers with monthly reports, tracking key indicators such as disk usage, computer hardware specifications, and system status, helping customers to optimize processes, demonstrate value, and make informed IT decisions.

Teaming up with partners: launching a one-stop professional "DaaS Program" equipment supply model to build smart workplaces

In addition of providing comprehensive "MITS+" professional IT technical support, Ricoh has partnered with leading companies across various industries. They include Asia's top cybersecurity firm Blackpanda, and global leading communication technology company Cisco, to provide enterprises with flexible, intelligent, and high-quality computer equipment, as well as highly-secure network management.

Furthermore, Ricoh has also launched a one-stop professional "DaaS (Device-as-a-Service) Solution" equipment supply model with various leading companies, including the pioneering "Mac™ + MITS DaaS Program" and the acclaimed "Windows™ + MITS DaaS Program". Ricoh has also introduced the new "Samsung + MITS DaaS Program" as part of "Windows™ + MITS DaaS Program. These programs provide enterprises with the most suitable equipment leasing services, as well as comprehensive "MITS" professional technical and equipment support trial services, to help create smart workplaces. Enterprises can now flexibly rent the latest models of Apple Mac™ Books or Windows™ devices by subscribing to a monthly service to enjoy the benefits of using the latest equipment and technologies. After using the trial services, customers can elect to fully upgrade to the comprehensive "MITS+" professional IT technical and equipment support service, without having to worry about software upgrades and maintenance. The MITS team will provide regular maintenance and equipment replacement to ensure that employees always have high-performance computer support for their work.

About Ricoh Hong Kong Limited

Established in 1963, Ricoh Hong Kong Limited focuses on digital services and office solutions. Entering the era of digital transformation, Ricoh's Four Areas of Expertise include Hybrid Workplace, Digital Workflow & Automation, Cloud & IT Infrastructure, and Cybersecurity. Ricoh has been actively advocating corporate evolution in recent years, accompanied by digital services and four customer values: Simplifying Complexity, Uncovering Hidden Opportunities, Overcoming Obstacles, and Embracing Diversity, bringing people and technology together, so companies can focus on forward.

SOURCE RICOH Hong Kong